State Police at DuBois
On March 4 on the 8600-block of Tyler Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling south going up a hill when it began to lose traction on icy roads. The driver slid in reverse and impacted a tree, made a 180-degree turn and impacted three trees to its final rest. The driver said the vehicle was driveable but was given a courtesy transport to a local hotel. There were no injuries.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 4 at 6:08 p.m. on E. Second Street in Burnside Borough, Clearfield County, a 2003 Honda driven by Tyler Wetzel, 26, of Cherry Tree was traveling East on East 2nd Street, Burnside Borough, when he lost control of the motorcycle and laid the bike on its side, causing minor damage. The driver was cited for numerous charges and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On March 2 at 5:45 p.m. on Cloe Lake Road/John Doubt Road in Bell Township, Jefferson County, Douglas Poole, 50, of Mahaffey was stropped for a summary traffic violation. Further investigation revealed that Poole was driving under the influence of alcohol. Poole was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Charges filed at District Court 54-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
On March 4 at 5:49 a.m. on Pine Glen Road in Burnside Township, Centre County, a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Brandon J. Barnyak, 23, of Karhaus was traveling west on SR 879 when a deer ran across the roadway. The driver attempted to swerve and miss the deer but was unsuccessful. The vehicle struck the deer, lost control and struck a utility pole. A power line was then resting on the vehicle. There were no injuries.