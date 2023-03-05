State Police at Clearfield
On March 3 at 2:21 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 111a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Matthew A. Thrams, 18, of Livonia, Mich. was traveling in the left lane and lost control on the snow covered roadway, striking a guard rail causing a spin-out. A 2011 Honda CRV driven by Aaron Coleman, 21, of Mechanicsburg was traveling east and struck the Ford in the front end. There were no injuries. PSP were assisted by Lawrence Township Fire Co. and PennDOT.
———
On March 2 at 8:11 p.m. on the 700 block of Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, it was reported that on Feb. 24 and March 1 unknown individual(s) removed several planters containing bushes and buckets with gravel located in front of The Eureka. The items were for charity. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Feb. 21 at 9:55 a.m. on state Route 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Greenwood Township south of McCracken Lane, a 2004 Freightliner driven by Ralph H. Blair, 69, of Jerome, was traveling north and failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle veered off the highway as it began to overturn/roll over, struck a guide rail and then through the guide rail, and proceeded to overturn/roll down the embankment. The truck came to a final rest on its roof with the truck and trailer in a jackknifed position. Blair was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected serious injuries. Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey, Mahaffey EMS and PennDOT assisted on scene.
State Police at DuBois
On March 3 at 7:44 p.m. on state Route 255/Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, a 2007 Honda Santa Fe driven by Gino A. Moore, 32, of Clearfield was in the right lane traveling the posted speed limit when a large branch fell from a tree and landed on the front end hood area, causing disabling damage. There are no injuries.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 3 at 4:28 p.m. on state Route 53/Clearfield Valley Boulevard south of Marra Road in Dean Township, Cambria County, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Nicholas R. Burns, 21, of Fallentimber, lost control on the roadway that was covered in slush and freezing rain, drove off the roadway and struck a tree. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On March 3 at 12:01 a.m. on E. Park Avenue in College Township, Centre County, PSP received a call regarding an assault incident involving a 38-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On March 3 at 9:21 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 138 in Rush Township, a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Rikenkumar M. Patel, 34, of Iselin, N.J. was traveling in the right lane at approximately 55 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the guide rail on the right side of the road. There were no injuries.
———
On March 3 at 8:52 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 139 in Rush Township, a 2005 Toyota Prius driven by Adrian C. Acevedo, 40, of Elyria, Ohio was lost control of his vehicle, struck an embankment the right side of the road, overturned and came to final rest on the roof. Acevedo was transported by Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue Service to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Snow Shoe Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.