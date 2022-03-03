Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to Holmes Avenue for a report of an altercation between two people. Police arrived and found that the parties were not arguing and only yelling loudly due to work that needs completed. Officers warned the persons of their actions.
Police responded to a report of a potential suicidal female at a North Second Street residence. The female was ultimately transported to the hospital.
Police responded to a report of a male “slumped” over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of East Locust Street and North Third Street. Police located the vehicle that contained two occupants. Both persons relayed that they were just tired. The passenger was found to contain a warrant. She was detained and transported to the jail.
Police received a report of alleged harassment that involved a person being annoyed with another’s posts. Police advised the party to block the other individual.
Police responded to Zimmerman Avenue for a noise complainant. Upon arrival, the original caller stated that she no longer needed police because the noise had stopped.
Police responded to the area of South Sixth Street and Cumberland Avenue for a vehicle accident. Police arrived and found both parties to contain no injuries. Police learned that one vehicle made a wide turn and hit another vehicle stopped at a stop sign. One vehicle was towed from the scene.
Police received a report of a tire being slashed at an East Pine Street residence. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police responded to a North Fifth Street residence for a report of an assault. Police arrived and learned that a person had struck another in the face with enough force to cause bruising. Police located the suspect in a nearby bar. The male was taken into custody.
Police responded to the intersection of Nichols Street and West Front Street for a report of a vehicle that had run out of fuel. Police arrived and assisted with pushing the vehicle to a nearby lot.
Police responded to a report of theft at an East Market Street business. The business stated that they were speaking with the suspect but he was becoming aggressive. The male attempted to flee the store but was unable to do so. Police arrived and made contact with the male who then resisted arrest. Police found multiple pieces of merchandise in the male’s pockets.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 24 at 10:55 a.m. on Sarah Street in Decatur Township, it was reported that an unknown person used a 63-year-old Osceola Mills male’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
On Feb. 25 at 12:24 p.m. on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, Brian Chronister, 39, of Philipsburg contacted a 27-year-old female victim of Philipsburg via the phone. Chronister was cited for harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
On Feb. 24 at 10:30 p.m. on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Alexey S. Herrold, 29, of DuBois was traveling west and when negotiating a left hand turn on the roadway, slid off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Investigation indicated that Herrold was DUI. Herrold was taken to Penn Highlands and a legal blood test was conducted. There were no injuries.
On Feb. 17 at 6260 Heverly Blvd. in Beccaria Township, drugs were found. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on Short Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 13-year-old Philipsburg male sent an inappropriate photo via SnapChap to a 13-year-old male of West Decatur’s cell phone. Investigation continues.
PSP responded to Dutchtown Road in Bigler Township to a report of a scam. A 42-year-old Madera female contacted a company online to purchase a puppy. The victim paid an agreed amount of $2,339 for the puppy but never received it. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 28 at 1:55 p.m. PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault of a 25-year-old male at SCI Houtzdale.
On Feb. 24 at 10:57 p.m. on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to an altercation that took place in the Sheetz parking lot where it was determined that Jesse Boggs, 39, of Altoona attempted to pull a 56-year-old Woodland man from his vehicle. After a failed attempt from Boggs, he allegedly kicked the passenger side door, causing damage. He was cited for criminal mischief and harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
On Feb. 27 at 6:46 p.m. on Martins Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of harassment between a 36-year-old male and 31-year-old female victim, both of Philipsburg.
On Feb. 25 at 11:48 a.m. on the 400-block of Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township, an unknown person gained access to a 56-year-old Houtzdale woman’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim with the victim’s information.
On Feb. 28 at 10:52 a.m. on the 200-block of Akita Drive in Woodward Township, a 60-year-old Houtzdale male reported that his information was used for the unemployment scam.
On Feb. 26 PSP investigated a reported rape of a 33-year-old male at SCI Houtzdale.
On Feb. 28 at 8:31 a.m. on the 800-block of Teutonic Avenue in Decatur Township, a 48-year-old female and 45-year-old male, both of Houtzdale, said a known person stole $31,000 from the Esquine FX LLC business account.
On Feb. 27 at 12:49 a.m. on Hemlock Hollow Road in Pike Township near Hogback Road, Edward D. Anderson, 43, of Olanta was driving a 2005 Chevrolet CK 1500 and fleeing a marked PSP vehicle. Anderson was traveling north on Hemlock Road while being pursued for traffic violations by PSP troopers. Anderson failed to stop his vehicle as required and traveled approximately three miles with troopers in pursuit. Anderson failed to negotiate a right cure and exited the berm of Hemlock Hollow Road, began to rotate clockwise and travel down a steep embankment, struck a ditch with the left rear, overturned and continue to proceed west, sliding down the embankment. Anderson and his passenger, Jamie L. Witherite, 36, of Olanta, were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 28 at 5:06 p.m. on I810 westbound at mile marker 101 in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted. Upon making contact with the operator of a 2012 Honda, the odor of fresh marijuana was observed. The passenger, Emma Bucheit, 20, of Hubbard, Ohio admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana. Bucheit was arrested and the operator was cited for the traffic violation.
On Feb. 27 at 4:44 p.m. on the 3100-block of Mount Pleasant Road in Huston Township, a traffic stop was conducted on Gregory “The Rock” Marchiori, 63, of Brockway, who was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending blood results through District Court 46-3-01.
On Feb. 25 at 8:45 a.m. on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, police investigated a death of a 48-year-old Reynoldsville man at the location.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 26 at 10:25 p.m. on Glen Hope Boulevard/Tyrone Pike in Glen Hope Borough, Clearfield County, PSP arrested Brad Valeria, 39, of Patton for DUI. Charges pending.
State Police at Rockview
On March 2 at 12:06 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 162.6 in Marion Township, Centre County, a 2008 Jeep Compass driven by Allison O. Hoover, 21, of Curwensville traveled in the left hand lane attempting to pass another vehicle in the right hand lane. As Hoover passed the vehicle in the right lane, she lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete traffic barrier, began to spin and was thrown on top of the concrete traffic barrier. There were no injuries.
On Feb. 20 at 3:05 a.m. on Elm Road/Kylertown Drifting Highway in Show Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of DUI involving a 40-year-old male of Drifting. Charges pending.