Bigler Township Regional Police
On March 29, police were called for suspicious activity near the Ramey post office. The complainant stated there was a male and female sitting in a vehicle in the 5-minute zone and that this occurred frequently. Police located the vehicle and spoke to the two occupants who were there waiting for a letter that they were expecting to come. The female used to the live in the apartment nearby with family. There were no warrants issued for either occupant.
———
On March 29 police were flagged down by a female who stated that someone just went through the alley on foot in a hurry and went into a shed at the rear of the property and appeared to be hiding. Police went to the area and found the male who was involved in suspicious activity earlier. The male was detained on scene and police discovered that the prior female’s family also used to live in the residence and the male went there to look for property that he observed there on a prior date. Police searched the area for any contraband that was possibly discarded and none was located. The male was released.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m. on North Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP investigated a report of criminal mischief and theft. Suspect(s) broke into two Skills machines and stole cash from inside. Investigation is ongoing.