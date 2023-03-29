Clearfield Regional Police
Officers were dispatched to a business along SR 879 in Lawrence Township for a report of a male who was lost. Officers arrived and found the male was attempting to get to Maryland and was in need of assistance. Staff at the store were able to assist in getting him where he needed to go.
———
Officers located a male along Lawrence Avenue in Hyde who held an active warrant. Police made contact with the male who was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
Police responded to N. 3rd Street in Clearfield Borough for a female who appeared to be sleeping in her vehicle. Officers located her and found her to be waiting on someone. No signs of impairment were observed by officers.
———
Police responded to U.S. Route 322 and 21st Street for a vehicle that had slid into a ditch. Officers arrived and found the driver had slid on the dirt toad causing the vehicle to go into the ditch. No injuries were reported.
———
Police were called to Good Street in Lawrence Township to check the welfare of a female who was not responding to her family calls. Police were able to make contact with the female at her residence and found her to be ok.
———
Police report an incident of harassment along E. Walnut Street in Clearfield Borough. It was reported that a female was receiving harassing messages from an ex. Police were able to speak to the ex and resolve the issue.
———
Officers responded to Leonard Street for a report of a gas leak with patients. Officers arrived and assisted the fire department.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault between two inmates at SCI Houtzdale on March 11.
———
On March 27 at 8 a.m. PSP investigated a found wallet on I80 westbound at mile marker 110 in Pine Township belonging to a 32-year-old male The identity of the owner is known and PSP have attempted to make contact with him.
———
On March 21 at 5:25 p.m. on state Route 153 north of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, a 2011 Buick Lucerne driven by Robert E. Brown, 87, of Houtzdale veered off the right should after he fell asleep, hitting a culvert and a ditch where it came to rest. The driver and his passenger, Mabel L. Brown, 85 of Houtzdale, were no injured.
———
On March 26 at 3:29 p.m. on state Route 879/Curwensville Grampian Highway, a 2022 Honda CRV driven by Joan B. Kamandulis, 74, of Kersey was stopped along the highway in the southbound lane due to a vehicle turning. A 2012 GMC Canyon driven by David H. Gilbert, 68, of Grampian struck the Honda in the rear. Gilbert sustained suspected minior injuries and was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Kamandulis refused transport and her passenger,, Micahel A. Kamandulis, 73, of Kersey was not injured. PSP were assisted on scene by Rescue Hose and Ladder Vol. Fire Co. and EMS.
State Police at DuBois
On March 25 at 3:03 p.m. on the 900 block of Hungry Hollow Road in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Jamie Beach, 40, of DuBois, Beach displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. DuBois City K-9 Officer Z. Rhed was requested to respond and the K-9 gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded at PSP DuBois. A search warrant was conducted on the vehicle. Pieces of foil containing heroin residue, three syringes and stamp bags were seized from the vehicle. Charges are pending Beach’s toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 29 at 4:04 p.m. in Newburg Borough, PSP were dispatched to the LaJose Hotel, 103 Cecil Hurd Hwy. for a report of found drugs. The investigation is ongoing.