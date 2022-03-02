Bigler Township Regional Police
On Feb. 27, police were called to the 1800-block of Main Street in Madera for a reported break-in. Complainant states that someone entered the camper that he has parked on his property and unknown number of items were removed. On Feb. 28 at the same address, the victim discovered that another camper and a Jeep were entered, with various tools taken. The owner has taken measures to improve security. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-765-1533.
Police have received information that vehicles are speeding and running stop signs in the Spruce Street area. Police are monitoring this and will take appropriate action to operators of vehicles committing these violations.
On March 1, police received a call of unemployment compensation fraud on Main Street in Madera. The victim stated that she discovered a pending check in her bank account, and that she had not filed for unemployment compensation. She has already contacted the unemployment office and will change her bank account information. The victim said the person who stole her identity had changed all of her information on the UC site. She said she will withdraw the funds and return it to the state.
Curwensville Borough
Police were called to Locust Street Apartments for the report of a physical domestic. Upon arrival it was found to be verbal in nature only,
Police were called to a residence for a mental health crisis reporting the individual to be violent. Police arrived on scene, de-escalating the situation and subsequently transporting the female to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Police were called to assist Lawrence Township Police with a person experiencing a mental health crisis armed with a knife.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Filbert Street for a moving violation. Upon investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. The driver was found to have warrants and had suspended operating privileged. The vehicle was towed. Charges are pending.
Police were called to the Curwensville Commons for an active domestic dispute. Upon arrival a male and female were found to be arguing and causing a disturbance. The individuals were advised to desist.
Police were called to assist at a structure fire where the property owner was reportedly running inside the burning structure. Police arrived on scene and were able to contain the property owner at a safe location.
Police located two individuals trespassing during night time hours at Irvin Park. The individuals were advised to leave.
Lawrence Township Police
On March 1, officers were notified by Walmart asset protection that the store has been working on a case in reference to a series of retail thefts that had been committed by the same person between Oct. 19, 2021 and Dec. 7, 2021. Through the course of the investigation, the responsible person identified as Nichole Wormuth, 23, of Clearfield allegedly conducted 29 separate transactions during that time and under-rang 89 separate items worth a total value of $821. Charges were filed against Wortmuth for misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Police conducted a traffic stop on SR 879/Walmart and discovered that Mark Quick Jr., 22, of Philipsburg was operating the vehicle while having a DUI-related suspended drivers license. Quick was also under the influence of a controlled substance. Quick refused to provide a blood sample and was housed in Clearfield County Jail per the request of Clearfield County Probation. Charges to be filed.
Police were dispatched to Walmart Supercenter for a report of a retail theft in progress. While responding, officers were notified that Donald Pearsall II, 37, of Philipsburg had fled the scene in a motor vehicle. Investigation confirmed that Pearsall entered the store, removed a $24 pair of athletic shoes from the box and put them on his feet. Pearsall then placed his personal shoes in the box and placed the box back on the rack, and attempted to leave the store without making an effort to pay for the item. Pearsall was confronted by a loss prevention officer and fled to his vehicle and left the scene. Charges filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 27 at 10:14 a.m. on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, it was reported than an unkonwn person used a 43-year-old Allport female’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim Investigation continues.
On Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. on Heverly Boulevard near the entrance of Tomorrow’s Hope in Beccaria Township, Jesus Mari Figueroa, 27, of Coalport was charged with disorderly conduct/engage in fighting when he engaged in a physical confrontation which resulted in the staff at Tomorrow’s Hope calling PSP to report the incident.
On Feb. 27 at approximately 12:46 a.m. on Rolley Road to Hemlock Road in Pike Township, a traffic stop was attempted on Edward Dean Anderson, 43, of Olanta, while operating his vehicle. Anderson failed to stop his vehicle and a pursuit ensued. During pursuit, Anderson lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Hemlock Hollow Road, becoming entrapped. Anderson was assisted from the vehicle via Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 Vol. Fire Co. Also assisting on scene was Lawrence Township Police.
On Feb. 25 at 10:30 p.m. at a private residence on Pheasant Drive, and another residence on Turtle Drive, both in Morris Township, Dustin James Clark, 24, of Morrisdale and a 22-year-old Morrisdale female became involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. Injuries were observed on the victim. Clark was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail on charges of simple assault and harassment.
On Feb. 24 at 1:13 p.m. on W. Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, it was reported that an unknown person used a 59-year-old Houtzdale male’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
On Feb. 24 at 12:35 p.m. on Fairview Road in Decatur Township, it was reported that an unknown person used a 35-year-old Osceola Mills male’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
On Feb. 24 at 10:55 a.m. on Sarah Street in Decatur Township, it was reported that an unknown person used a 63-year-old Osceola Mills male’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
On Feb. 25 at 12:24 p.m. on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, Brian Chronister, 39, of Philipsburg contacted a 27-year-old female victim of Philipsburg via the phone. Chronister was cited for harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
On Feb. 24 at 10:30 p.m. on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Alexey S. Herrold, 29, of DuBois was traveling west and when negotiating a left hand turn on the roadway, slid off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Investigation indicated that Herrold was DUI. Herrold was taken to Penn Highlands and a legal blood test was conducted. There were no injuries.
On Feb. 17 at 6260 Heverly Blvd. in Beccaria Township, drugs were found. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on Short Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 13-year-old Philipsburg male sent an inappropriate photo via SnapChap to a 13-year-old male of West Decatur’s cell phone. Investigation continues.
PSP responded to Dutchtown Road in Bigler Township to a report of a scam. A 42-year-old Madera female contacted a company online to purchase a puppy. The victim paid an agreed amount of $2,339 for the puppy but never received it. Investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 28 at 5:06 p.m. on I810 westbound at mile marker 101 in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted. Upon making contact with the operator of a 2012 Honda, the odor of fresh marijuana was observed. The passenger, Emma Bucheit, 20, of Hubbard, Ohio admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana. Bucheit was arrested and the operator was cited for the traffic violation.
On Feb. 27 at 4:44 p.m. on the 3100-block of Mount Pleasant Road in Huston Township, a traffic stop was conducted on Gregory “The Rock” Marchiori, 63, of Brockway, who was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending blood results through District Court 46-3-01.
On Feb. 25 at 8:45 a.m. on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, police investigated a death of a 48-year-old Reynoldsville man at the location.