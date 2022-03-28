Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of East Market Street and Fourth Street. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be operated from the scene.
Police responded to a female requesting mental health treatment. Police assisted the female with transportation to the hospital.
Police responded to a report of a dog that was inside a local business. Police responded, took custody of the dog, and returned it to the owner.
Police responded to an altercation at a South Third Street establishment. Police arrived and found that a glass entry door was broken. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a ‘911 hang-up’ call at a Zimmerman Avenue address. Police arrived on scene and located a wanted a male. The male was taken into custody.
Police responded to a report of a male laying in the roadway of West Locust Street. Police arrived and found the male to be intoxicated. EMS transported the male to the hospital. Charges to be filed.
Police were dispatched to the area of Woodland Road and East Eighth Street for a report of two females yelling at each other. Police located the females and found them to be intoxicated. They were provided a ride home and released to a sober party. Citations to be filed.
Police received a report of individuals vandalizing the Clearfield County Fair grandstands. Police are investigating.
While on patrol, police located a male who was wanted by Pennsylvania State Parole. The male was taken into custody and transferred to custody to State Parole Agents.
Police received a report of a burglary at a Reed Street business. Police are investigating.
Police received a report of a theft of alcohol from a Nichols Street establishment. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a report of a female experiencing a medical emergency. Police and EMS assisted the female to the hospital.
Police conducted a felony warrant service. The male involved was taken into custody without incident.
Police responded to a report of an altercation between two individuals. Police arrived and the parties agreed to separate for the evening.
Lawrence Township Police
On March 23 at 1:51 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Bigler Avenue, a 2019 Ford Taurus driven by Regina M. Shaw, 77, of Clearfield was traveling westbound traveling to Clearfield Borough. Shaw failed to respond to the changing of the traffic signal, and as a result, a 2006 Honda Odyssey driven by Katherine A. Schubert, 32, of Clearfield struck the passenger side of the Ford in the center of the intersection. Shaw was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of injuries. Schubert was not injured. Both vehicles were towed.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 10 at 12:56 p.m. on Keewaydin Road in Covington Township, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dakota L. Moore, 21, of Moshannon was traveling east and struck a fire hydrant before leaving the scene. Moore then traveled east on Keewaydin Road and struck a set of wooden steps and then fled the scene. Police were able to follow marks left on the roadway and were able to locate the vehicle at a residence. Moore was not able to be located and his mother showed up to provide the insurance. The vehicle was towed from the location until Moore could be interviewed.
On March 24 at 12:07 p.m. on the 700-block of Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, two juvenile males age 15 and 14 of Houtzdale, as well as Kaleb Bish, 18, of Clearfield were charged with disorderly conducted for climbing on the roofs of buildings along Hannah Street. Citations were filed through District Court 46-3-04.
On March 26 at 7:15 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a female stole a wallet from the Minit Mart located at 40 Woodland Bigler Highway. Investigation is ongoing. anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the female is asked to call PSP Clearfield.
On March 27 at 2:30 p.m. on the 800-block of Front Street in Decatur Township, police were called to Sheetz in Philipsburg for an act of criminal mischief. Kyle Lechner, 31, of Germantown, Md. allegedly lost his temper and punched the gas pump screen. He was cited for criminal mischief at District Court 46-3-03.
On March 26 at 2:17 p.m. on I80 near mile marker 111 in Pine Township, a 2009 Toyota Sienna driven by Rocio Tellez-Castillo, 45, of Wheaton, Ill. was traveling eastbound and lost control on the icy roadway, traveled off the highway and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
On March 26 at 9:27 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 114, a 2017 Mazda 6 driven by Brandon J. Dicorcia, 19, of HIllsborough, N.J. was attempting to pass a 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Ramon A. Marte, 51, of Freeland on a snow covered roadway. The Mazda slid into the truck, slid off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Dicorcia and his passengers, Jake C. Smith, 19, and Carter A. Marso, 19, all of Hillsborough, N.J. and the truck driver were not injured.
State Police at DuBois
On March 28 at 2:49 a.m. on the 13000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, a 67-year-old St. Marys woman lost control of her vehicle due to an icy and snow-covered roadway, spun off the road and rolled onto the drivers side of the vehicle and then the roof. Both the operator and her 67-year-old male passenger of St. Marys were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance for medical treatment. Assisting PSP on scene were members of Penfield Vol. Fire Dept., Jay Township Vol. Fire Dept., DuSan Ambulance, Bennetts Valley Ambulance and PennDOT.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 26 at 12:32 p.m. on Cherry Road/South Main Street in Cherry Tree Borough, Indiana County, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2016 Dodge Ram Truck for summary traffic violations. During the stop, the operator, male from Mentcle, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Criminal charges are pending.
State Police at Rockview
On March 28 at 1:35 a.m. on Walnut Street in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP began investigating a runaway juvenile incident which occurred on March 27 at approximately 10 p.m.
PSP are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 25-year-old Philipsburg female that occurred on Aug. 15, 2021 on East Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough.
On March 4 at 4:58 p.m. on the 700-block of East Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County Probation requested PSP as they had individuals run from them at the 100-block of Rusty Lane in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. After a short foot pursuit, Michael Douglas English, 40, of Philipsburg was caught and detained by probation officers. After being detained, English was found to have drug paraphernalia in his possession.
On March 27 at 6:03 a.m. PSP responded to a single vehicle crash on I-99 Northbound near mile marker 68.1 in Patton Township. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by Hannah E. Rauch, 20, of Philipsburg, lost control and struck a guide rail. There were no injuries.