State Police at DuBois
On March 25 at 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 110.4 in Pine Township, a 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Micah J. Savidge, 18, of Millville lost traction with the roadway when the vehicle encountered numerous potholes. The vehicle vacated the right lane of travel and struck the guide rail along the north berm, traveled across the roadway and exited the south berm into the median. No injuries were reported.
On March 24 at 10:28 p.m. on the 300 block of Slab Run Road in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2010 Ford Fusion. Damian Goho, 39, of Penfield displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 23 at 8:46 a.m. on U.S. Route 219/Patchin Highway in Burnside Township, a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Jessica M. Lintz, 42, of Cherry Tree was traveling southbound and struck a guide rail. The vehicle continued traveling south and came to a final rest against the guide rail facing south. The crash was determined to be caused by mechanical failure of part of the vehicle’s suspension system. There were no injuries.