State Police at Clearfield
An incident of harassment/physical contact occurred on March 25 at 10:16 a.m. on the 500-block of State Street in Curwensville Borough. Ronald Green, 32 of Curwensville and Richard Donahue, 44, of Curwensville, allegedly punched eat other on the sidewalk at the listed location. Both were issued non-traffic citations.
On March 25 at 11:13 a.m. police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim from a 47-year-old Fallentimber female at Plank Road in Gulich Township. An unknown person filed for benefits using the victim’s personal information. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 23 at 11:25 a.m. on property near Mill Street in Coalport Borough, Ethan Rohr, 19, of Coalport allegedly entered a private lot near the listed location and trespassed on the property that was posted by signs. The victim was a 58-year-old Coalport female.
On Feb. 23 at 8:01 p.m. on Salem Road/Old Valley Road in Boggs Township, Kirk Bloom, 33, of Houtzdale was allegedly found to be operating a motor vehicle while DUI. Charges are pending.
On March 24 at 8:25 a.m. on SR 153/Ginter Morann Highway in Woodward Township, a 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Mordechai Barron, 30, of Baltimore was traveling west and was approaching a slight left hand curve in the roadway. Barron failed to negotiate the curve and exited the right side of the roadway, swiped a utility pole and came to rest in a grass yard. Barron was not injured.
On March 24 at 1:01 p.m. on the 2400-block of PInetop Road in Bradford Township, a wallet belonging to Cody James Mills was found. Mills should contact PSP at 814-857-3800 to pick up the wallet.
On March 25 at 11:12 a.m. on Centre Hill Road/Singtown Road a traffic stop was conducted for a moving violation. A 44-year-old male of Houtzdale showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
On March 6 at 1:27 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Kylie J. Heeman, 32, of Sykesville and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Shelia A. Reed, 72, of Philipsburg were both traveling east on SR 322 near Baughman Road. Reed was slowing down due to the vehicles in front of her and at this time, Heeman could not get stopped in time and struck the rear of Reed’s vehicle. Heeman and her passenger, a 4-year-old female, were not injured. Reed was transported to a medical facility by Moshannon Valley EMS for a checkup.
State Police at DuBois
On March 19 at 9:09 p.m. a vehicle was stopped for equipment violations. Through investigation it was found that the 32-year-old male operator was DUI of controlled substances.