Clearfield Regional Police
Police received a report of theft of medication from an East Pine St. resident in Clearfield Borough. Police are currently investigating the incident.
———
An officer from the Regional Department located two abandoned backpacks sitting along the roadway near Shawville Highway. Inside the bag police located numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
———
Police initiated a vehicle stop in Hyde and found the driver to have a suspended license and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
———
Officers arrested a male along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township after he was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have an active arrest warrant. The male was arraigned in front of District Judge Michael Morris and released pending a court date.
———
Charges of trespassing were filed on a Clearfield resident after he was located inside a residence along North Fifth Street in Clearfield Borough.
———
Police assisted EMS with a medical emergency along Lytle Road in Glen Richey.
———
Police responded to West Sixth Street in Clearfield Borough for a dog bite. Police report that a female was attacked by a loose dog which caused injury to her. She was treated at Penn Highlands ER and released.
———
Police responded to a disturbance along the 300 block of Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough. Police report that a male was harassing a female at that location and would not stop. He was warned by police.
———
Police were called to the 500 block of East Market Street in Clearfield Borough as an elderly male had fallen and suffered head trauma. The male was stabilized and flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 25 at 1:15 p.m. on Old Highway 322 in Decatur Township, PSP responded for an incident of domestic violence between two males. Both engaged in a verbal argument which became physical. Criminal charges of harassment were filed on a 24-year-old male of Howard and a 47-year-old of Karthaus.
———
On March 25 at 8:10 a.m. on the 3900 block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, Lowell Way, 58, of Wallaceton was taken into custody at the Morrisdale Minit Mart for outstanding warrants. Way was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On March 19 at 3:56 p.m. on Blue Spruce Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded to the report of items stolen from a 2006 Toyota van belonging to a 62-year-old Harrisburg male. Stolen items included a roll of silver quarters worth $200, a roll of silver dimes worth $200, a tan lock box worth $30 and bulk U.S. currency in unknown denominations valued at $1,200.
———
On March 23 at 10:28 a.m. on the 1500 block of Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, an unknown person filed for unemployment benefits in the name of a 49-year-old Morrisdale female. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 24 at 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Glastonbury Street in Morris Township, a 36-year-old female of Hawk Run reported that she was the victim of an unemployment scam.
———
On March 21 at 7:27 p.m. on the 2400 block of Wallaceton Morrisdale Road in Morris Township, PSP received a report of a stolen catalytic converter from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by a 43-year-old Philipsburg male. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On March 23 at 5:09 p.m. on the 300 block of Peters Road in Pike Township, PSP received a report of found drugs at a residence. Further investigation revealed that a small bag of crystal meth was found on the complainant’s property. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.
———
On March 23 at 8:36 p.m. on Eagle Street/Church Street in Morris Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado after observing a vehicle commit multiple vehicle code violations. Upon contact with the operator, a false identity was provided to police. The operator was ultimately detained and identified as Justin Lee Blantz, 28, of Punxsutawney. He was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and multiple traffic violations. He was lodged in Clearfield County Jail on previous warrants.
———
On March 26 at 12:52 a.m. on the 100 block of Old Route 322 in Wallaceton, a male and female were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when both parties shoved each other. Bradley Reynolds, 24, and Shelby Howard, 23, both of West Decatur, were charged with harassment.
———
On March 26 at 11:05 a.m. on Veterans Street in Gulich Township, PSP were called for harassing communication via phone against a 25-year-old Smithmill female. Charges pending against Eric Webb, 24, of Philadelphia.
———
On March 25 at 9:57 p.m. on Fernwood Road/Viola Pike in Gulich Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Can-Am ATV side-by-side after multiple violations were observed. The 26-year-old male operator of Clearfield was arrested for the suspicion of DUI.
———
A burglary occurred between March 17 and March 22 on Henderson Street in Woodward Township. An unknown person(s) traveled to the victim’s property over the course of a week and removed over 1,000 pounds of burnt copper wire and copper pipe. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 26 at 4:43 a.m. on state Route 36/Colonel Drake Highway in Clearfield Township, Cambria County, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cody T. Schreyer, 20, of Patton traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, shearing off the pole. The vehicle then struck a retaining wall/drain and came to a final rest. Schreyer was found to be DUI. There were no injuries. Charges are pending.
State Police at Rockview
On March 11 at 11:29 p.m. on Beech Creek Road/I80W in Snow Shoe Township, a 20-year-old Spring Mills man was arrested for DUI. Charges filed.