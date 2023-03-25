State Police at Clearfield
On March 23 at 9:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Locust Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded for a female throwing things around in the front lawn and acting erratically. Charges of disorderly conduct are pending against Sarah Zimmerman, 40, of Curwensville.
———
On March 24 at 12:50 a.m. on Stronach Road east of Baytown Road in Grampian Borough, Jeffrey Allen Sprague, 38, of Erie was a passenger in a vehicle when a traffic stop was made. Sprague fled the vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody. Sprague was found to have an active parole violation warrant. Charges were filed and he was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On March 19 at 9 p.m. on Dogwood Lane in Decatur Township, PSP responded the report of a stolen vehicle, a 2010 Honda Civic. Dustin Bush, 37, of Osceola Mills was not given permission by the victim, a 63-year-old male of Osceola Mills, to use the vehicle. Bush refused to return the vehicle to the victim, and it was then reported as stolen. On March 20 at approximately 1:46 a.m. the vehicle was recovered during another police incident involving Bush. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On March 20 at 8:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Church Street in Morris Township, Mark Zendek, 42, of Ramey and Amanda Spin, 33, of Morrisdale subjected each other to unwanted physical contact when they both started to shove each other over an argument over shared property. Spin also admitted to throwing eggs on Zendek’s vehicle. Charges were filed against both parties through District Court.
———
On March 22 at 7:50 p.m. on Reas Lane in Knox Township, Forrest Pierce, 28, of Carlisle was arrested during the commission of an active burglary at a camp owned by a 39-year-old male of Brogue, Pa. Pierce was found to be in possession of several stolen items including a revolver from a separate burglary in Clearfield County. He was placed in CCJ and criminal charges are pending.
———
On March 16 at 12:44 p.m. on Deer Creek Road in Graham Township, a 2018 Subaru Forester driven by Jane Tornatore, 77, of Morrisdale and a 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by Hope M. Irvin, 68, of Frenchville were involved in a vehicle crash when one vehicle was pulling on the roadway from a driveway directly into the path of the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. There were no injuries.
———
On March 22 at 9:22 p.m. on the 300 block of Redenbach Lane in Girard Township, a found/lost purse was turned into the Clearfield barracks. Anyone with information pertaining to who the purse belongs to is asked to contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Feb. 5 at 11:49 p.m. on the 400 block of Third Street in Clearfield Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Dodge Ram. Preston Dotts, 24, of Clearfield was placed in custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Feb. 2 at 4:57 p.m. on the 500 block of Reed Street in Brisbin Borough, Shaylyn Stiffler, 33, of Houtzdale was outside of the residence screaming and yelling. Stiffler and Paul Arrant, 46, refused to leave the residence and continued to cause a disturbance. Both were cited through District Court 46-3-04. The victim was a 52-year-old Houtzdale female.
———
On March 12 at 7:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Coalward Street in Cooper Township, unknown indvidual(s) damaged a yard owned by a 59-year-old Winburne male by riding an ATV through it and tearing up the sod. Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 26 at 8:25 p.m. on Rock Lane in Bradford Township, unknown person(s) convinced a 19-year-old Bigler male to wire them money to prevent public posting of naked photos that the victim had electronically sent to them.
State Police at Rockview
On March 11 at 11:29 p.m. on Beech Creek Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2008 Ford Taurus where the operator, a 20-year-old Spring Mills male, was arrested for DUI. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.