State Police at DuBois
On March 23 on state Route 28 in Warsaw Township, a 24-year-old Mahaffey man was charged forging a state Department of Transportation document. Investigation continues.
On March 19 at 6:42 p.m. on N. 4th Street at its intersection with Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, a 2018 Subaru Forester driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile of Penfield failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Martin W. Guthridge, 57, of Reynoldsville. The Subaru struck the GMC on the passenger side of the vehicle resulting in the GMC beginning to roll over and striking a tree. The Subaru struck a utility pole after impacting the GMC. The juvenile driver was not injured but his passenger, a 16-year-old of Sykesville, was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Amserv Ambulance for treatment of suspected minor injury. Guthridge was flown by Stat Medevac helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injury. His passenger, Sharon A. Guthridge, 59, of Reynoldsville was not injured.