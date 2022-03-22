Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to an unconscious male who was laying on the ground near North Fourth Street. Police and EMS assisted the male into an ambulance.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in a passenger being found to have multiple warrants. The passenger was taken into custody.
———
Police received a report of a theft of bicycle on Williams Street. Police are investigating.
———
Police located a wanted a male to contain warrants walking on North Third Street. Police took the male into custody.
———
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a Daisy Street residence. Police found it to be an accidental call.
———
Police responded to a suspicious male walking door to door on Ogden Avenue. Police made contact with the male and found him to be soliciting. The male was warned to obtain the proper permit.
Lawrence Township Police
Police received a report on March 21 when a Wolf Run Road resident heard his motorcycle being started and he was able to watch as an unknown male drove it away from the property. The male said his former neighbor had shown interest in the motorcycle recently and was to be renting a UHaul to travel across the country. Local police and state police were advised to watch for a UHaul and contact was made with Raymond Carringer and Amie Stroud in state police jurisdiction who were found in the back of the open UHaul with the stolen motorcycle at a hotel and were taken into custody. Charges filed including burlgary, theft of a motor vehicle.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 19 at 11:15 a.m. on the 1100-block of McAteer Street in Woodward Township, Dion Ritchie, 50, of Newport allegedly repeatedly harassed and threatened a 19-year-old male victim of Houtzdale.
———
On March 19 at 11:15 a.m. on the 1100-block of McAteer Street in Woodward Township, Hunter James Rice, 19, of Houtzdale was charged with harassment after he allegedly repeatedly beat on the wall that separated him from a 36-year-old female victim of Houtzdale. He also repeatedly yelled at the victim.
———
On March 19 at 7:56 p.m. on North Front Street/U.S. Route 322 in Decatur Township, a 2019 Chevrolet Trax was parked and unoccupied in a in a traffic way located on the 800-block of N. Front Street. While parked, another vehicle struck the right rear near quarter panel of the Chevrolet and then fled the scene. Security footage was received at the McDonald’s nearby which provided no additional information. Due to the lack of leads, no further criminal investigation will be conducted.
———
On March 19 at 5:04 p.m. on Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, a 2007 Jeep Liberty was backing up at the intersection of Hannah Street and Brisbin Street when the rear bumper and spare tire made contact with the front end of a 2018 Dodge Caravan which resulted in minor damage to the van. There were no injuries.
———
On March 18 at 3:24 p.m. on Allport Cutoff in Graham Township, PSP responded to the location for a welfare check. After making contact with the person related to the welfare check, Troopers observed a large bruise on the 81-year-old female woman’s face. It was discovered that a domestic incident occurred the night before which consisted of Brock Buck, 57, of Morrisdale slapping the victim multiple times, leaving bruising on the victim’s face. Bruck was taken into custody when he returned home a short time later. Buck was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges were prepared and Buck was taken to Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned on all charges.
———
On March 12 at 1:38 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 110.8 in Pine Township, a 2020 Honda Civic driven by John L. Pellicciotti, 19, of Hazleton, was involved in a crash. He and two juvenile passengers, a 17-year-old female and 14-year-old male, both of Hazleton, were not injured.
———
On March 17 at 6:23 p.m. on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, state police responded to the report of a fraudulent bank account opened in a 35-year-old West Decatur female’s name. Investigation continues.
———
On March 13 at 4:28 p.m. on Old Highway 322 east of Old Erie Pike in Decatur Township, a 2014 Nissan NV2500 was traveling west when the driver, Brock R. Long, 35, of Punxsutawney lost control on snow covered roadways. Long traveled off the roadway and traveled about 25 feet prior to impacting a tree. There were no injuries.
———
On March 11 at 4 p.m. on Frog Hollow Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of trespass. The victim was a 74-year-old Osceola Mills male. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 10 at 1:08 p.m. on Allport Cutoff in Morris Township, PSP responded to West Branch High School for a fight between two 15-year-old females. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 19 at 2:39 a.m. on the 1100-block of Skyline Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, a single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection with Levingood Avenue in Blandburg. A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Jada Ferguson, 34, of Fallentimber, was traveling north on Skyline Drive when the left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the northbound lane. The vehicle continued north and struck a second utility pole, and then a stone wall where it came to a final rest. Ferguson was transported via ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment. She was determined to be DUI at the time of the crash.
———
On March 15 at 9:51 p.m. on St. Joseph Street in Allegheny Township, Cambria County, a Ford F150 was traveling north just south of Shapiro Road and a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by James E. Robison, 47, of Curwensville was traveling south when the driver’s side mirror of the Ford truck struck the mirror of the Honda. The Ford continued north and fled the scene. Robison contacted PSP. The truck is described as a dark-colored 2009-2014 Ford F150 with a damaged driver’s side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
———
On Feb. 25 at 5:11 p.m. on Skyline Drive/Fire Tower Road in Reade Township, Cambria County, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit conducted and origin and cause investigation of a fire that occurred in a vehicle owned by a 22-year-old female and 25-year-old male, both of Coalport. It was determined that the fire was intentionally set. The investigation continues.