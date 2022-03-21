Bigler Township Regional Police
On March 18, police received a 911 hang up call at the 4300-block of Viola Pike in Madera. Police responded and found that a child had a new phone in her pocket and somehow the buttons activated emergency call and called 911. The chid did not know this and was very upset. Police assured her she was not in trouble and that police were only there make sure everything was okay.
Lawrence Township Police
On March 18, police investigated a retail theft case that was provided by the Walmart APA team in regard to a couple that had been under ringing items at WalMart on seven different occasions, stealing a total of 124 items for a total of $655.89. Upon investigation, police were able to identify Bryan Pry, 27, and Alisha Pry, 27, both of Brisbin, as the couple responsible for stealing the items. Charges were filed against the couple for retail theft and receiving stolen property. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.
On March 18 at 1:55 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot for a vehicle not displaying an inspection sticker. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the operator, Jackie Ham, 52, of DuBois, was previously trespassed from Walmart. Ham was charged with trespassing and a traffic offense.