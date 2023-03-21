Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police responded to an East Pine Street address in Clearfield Borough for a report of someone shining a flashlight inside the residence. Officers checked the area, but had negative contact with anyone.
———
Police responded to a residence along East Pine Street in Clearfield Borough for a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a female who had an outstanding arrest warrant was engaged in a verbal altercation with another male. The female was arrested on the warrants and taken to the jail.
———
Police responded to an apartment along Williams Street in Clearfield Borough for a report of juveniles who threw liquid against the door of a residence there. Police were able to identify the juveniles.
———
Officers were called to South Fourth Street in Clearfield Borough for a 911 hang up call. Officers arrive and found that a verbal altercation occurred between a group of people, but had since solved the issue.
———
Officers responded to Reed Street for an activated alarm. Police found the building to be secure.
———
Police responded to a Hill Street Extension residence in Lawrence Township for a disturbance between a male and female. Police found the altercation to be verbal. Police remained on scene while one party gathered their belongings and left.
———
Police charged a male after he engaged in a physical altercation with a female while traveling in a vehicle through Clearfield Borough.
———
A male was arrested for public intoxication after he was located highly intoxicated while in the parking lot of Sheetz in Clearfield Borough.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday morning, troopers issued a missing person alert for a 16-year-old Houtzdale male who ran away from his residence on the 700-block of Good Street in Houtzdale Borough. The male is described at 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a yellow American Eagle sweatshirt, green sweat pants and Muck boots. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 814-857-3800.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 18 at 3:11 a.m. troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2012 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old DuBois female for an equipment violation. While speaking to the female, troopers detected the faint odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle among visual indicators of suspected drug related impairment. The female turned over a small amount of suspected marijuana and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening. She was later placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and drug possession. Investigation continues.