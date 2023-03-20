Clearfield Regional Police
Police responded to a report on Friday, March 17 at 10:41 a.m. of a suspicious male who was unconscious at Sheetz on Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough. Officers made contact with Robert Johnson, 37, of Hagerstown, Md. who was under the influence of a controlled substance. Johnson advised police he was on Clearfield County Probation. Police transported Johnson to the probation office. Johnson later fled from the office.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan 28, PSP received a report that a 23-year-old West Decatur female had her Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm pistol stolen sometime between November 2022 and Jan. 28. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 5 in Cooper Township, PSP responded to a residence where a juvenile attempted to harm herself. The juvenile was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
———
On Feb. 10 on First Street/Spring Street in Grampian Borough, unknown person(s) entered the Grampian Car Wash and removed money from the coin machine inside the car wash. Approximately $50 was taken and a door sustained about $200 in damage. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Feb. 26 in Osceola Mills Borough, PSP responded to a juvenile female who attempted to harm herself. The female was transported by EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield without incident.
———
On March 17 at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 109 in Pine Township, a 2019 Kenworth truck tractor’s trailer became unattached and slid off the roadway, losings its cargo. No injuries were reported and the Kenworth was able to be driven from the scene.
———
On March 17 at 2:37 p.m. on state Route 879/Clearfield Curwensville Highway north of Ferncliff Road, a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Amanda A. Iraca, 41, of Curwensville was following a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Michael J. Barger, 68, of Clearfield. The Chevrolet was preparing to turn left into a parking lot. For unknown reasons, the Toyota failed to stop and rear-ended the Chevrolet. There were no injuries.
———
On March 17 at 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Wildwood Lane in Graham Township, John Duprez, 46, of Morrisdale physically removed a 28-year-old Morrisdale female from the residence. Duprez then shoved the victim outside of the residence. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On March 18 at 2:12 a.m. on the 400 block of Elizabeth Street in Beccaria Township, Thomas Phillips, 59, of Coalport and Kelly Feather, 51, of DuBois were cited through District Court 46-3-04 for harassment.
———
On March 18 at 4 a.m. on state Route 729 south of Lumber City Highway in Ferguson Township, a 2017 BMW driven by Jamar A. Preston, 24, of Erie was traveling north while negotiating a sharp right hand curve and slid off the roadway. Preston was not on scene and did not report the crash.
———
On March 18 at 9:28 a.m. on state Route 970/Shawville Highway north of Hoop Up Road in Bradford Township, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jeffery M. Lindsay, 62, of Barryton, Mich. was traveling north when he heard an odd noise and decided to pull off the roadway into Pacific Pride. While he was slowing down and turning, the truck and its trailing unit jack knifed. No injuries were reported.
———
On March 19 at 3:10 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 137, a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Isabella L. Koper, 21, of Boardman, Ohio was traveling west when a deer entered the roadway directly into the path of the vehicle. Koper attempted to avoid the collision and abruptly swerved to the left of the roadway, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and struck an embankment. There were no injuries.
State Police at DuBois
On March 18 at 5:49 p.m. on state Route 153/Hoovertown Road in Huston Township, a 2006 Kia Spectra driven by Brian R. Wolfel, 52, of Penfield lost traction on the roadway and spun in a counter clockwise direction where it exited the west shoulder and impacted two trees. Wolfel was entrapped within the vehicle, requiring extensive extrication. He was transported by AmServ LTD to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Also assisting PSP on scene were emergency responders from Penfield VFC, North Point Squad Company, Jay Township VFC and DuSan EMS.
———
On March 18 at 11:21 a.m. on Home Camp Road in Union Township, PSP conducted an investigation where a 72-year-old Rockton male was discovered deceased inside of his residence. Clearfield County Coroner responded and pronounced the victim dead of natural causes. No suspicious findings.
———
On March 17 between 12:20 and 12:30 a.m. a 37-year-old Osceola Mills man reported he was assaulted by a white, non-hispanic male in his early to late 20s along I80 at exit 123 (Woodland exit) west entrance ramp in Bradford Township. This was in relation to a road rage incident that originally began on state Route 970/Shawville Highway. The victim reported he was punched in the face and tackled to the ground. The victim reported the assailant left the scene in a mid-2010s red Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information pertaining to it is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652 and reference incident number PA2023-341659.
———
On March 17 at 12:51 a.m. on the 2700 block of Bee Line Highway in Sandy Township, Joshua Mackey, 37, of Osceola Mills requested to speak to a trooper at Snappy’s in regard to a road rage incident that occurred on I80. Once contact was made with Mackey, it was discovered he was highly intoxicated and placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On March 14 at 3:40 a.m. on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, a male gained entry into Good Tire Service Inc. and stole four 35x12.5x20 Cooper Discover STT Max tires. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 15 at 3:01 p.m. on LaJose Road in Newburg Borough, a 2013 Mazda CX9 driven by James K. Aspinwall, 58, of Punxsutawney was traveling westbound and lost control while negotiating a left hand curve. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and into a ditch, coming to a final rest facing southwest. No injuries reported.