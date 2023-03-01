Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 24 at 1:42 p.m. on state Route 879 north of Daisy Street Extension, a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was involved in a three-vehicle collision with no injuries. Officers arrived on scene to find a single vehicle had entered the on-ramp to SR 879, failing to yield to vehicles within the merging lane causing it to collide with a 2017 Ford Escape and a 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse. Minor damage occurred.
———
On Feb. 24 at 10:59 a.m. on state Route 879/Clearfield Shawville Highway west of Industrial Park Road, a two-vehicle collision occurred in the Burger King parking lot. A 2016 Kia Sportage failed to yield at a stop sign, subsequently colliding with a 2009 Ford Focus, causing minimal damage to both vehicles. No injuries reported.
———
On Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. on S. Second Street south of Wells Street, a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic driven by a Curwensville male lost control resulting in the vehicle traveling over the curb onto the sidewalk, striking a sign.
———
On Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. on Martin Street Extension west of James Lane, Carl E. Conrad, 36, of Clearfield was allgedly driving a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer that had gone over the embankment and hit a tree. When police arrived, Conrad had left the scene. Conrad later arrived on scene with a tow truck, stating he left to get the tow truck and wanted to get the vehicle removed before someone called about it. Charges are pending.
———
On Feb. 27 at 4:26 p.m. on Daisy Street Extension east of state Route 879, the driver of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson backed his vehicle into the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox in the parking lot of the Clearfield Square mall. There were no injuries and minor damage.
———
On Feb. 27 at 1:59 p.m. at Walmart, police responded to a report of retail theft. It was discovered that Robert Johnson, 37, of Hagerstown, Md. had allegedly stolen 22 packs of Pokemon cards valued at $269.54. Johnson was taken into custody and processed. He was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on his charges.
———
On Feb. 21 at 3:12 p.m. on Daisy Street Extension east of state Route 879, police were called to Clearfield Square mall parking lot for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision with injuries. Police arrived on scene to find that an ATA bus driven by Dale S. Barnett Jr. 35, of Clearfield had struck a 74-year-old female pedestrian of Clearfield walking toward the mall the parking lot. The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of injuries. The investigation is ongoing.