State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 14 at 10:49 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 111.4 in Pine Township, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring was traveling east and passed another vehicle which started to change lanes. The driver said this caused her to drive off the left side of the roadway and become stuck in deep snow, requiring towing assistance. The driver was unable to provide a description of the other vehicle and no witnesses were on scene to provide details. There was no damage to the vehicle and the driver was not injured.
———
On Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 27-year-old Philipsburg female and Brian Chronister, 39, of Philipsburg got into a verbal argument that turned physical. Chronister left the residence before police arrived and was cited for harassment at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 9 at 8 a.m. PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 34-year-old male victim.
———
On Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 28-year-old male victim.
———
On Feb. 9 at 2:15 p.m. PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 36-year-old male victim.
———
Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 30, 2021, unknown persons attempted to use a 58-year-old Morrisdale woman’s identification to open a fraudulent unemployment claim without the victim’s permission. PSP is investigating.
———
On Feb. 21 at 1:47 a.m. on Main Street/Pine Street in Coalport Borough, Bruce Fletcher was arrested for DUI/alchohol. Charges are pending.
———
On Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m., PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 74-year-old male victim.
———
On Feb. 20 at 12:21 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road near School Road in Morris Township, a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Natalie R. Wright, 18, of Wayne, was traveling west when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a left turn too fast. The vehicle traveled off the right berm and struck a tree. Wright was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
———
On Jan. 1 at 6 p.m., PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 30-year-old male victim.
———
On Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 125, a 2014 Mack Truck driven by Robert D. Mastowski, 74, of Connellsville, was traveling east on I80 near mile marker 125 and came into slowed traffic backlog for an incident ahead. The vehicle was unable to stop and struck a 2017 Peterbilt driven by Clifford M. Bogardus, 59, of Grampian in the right lane, and a 2018 Ford F450 driven by Timothy M. Otto, 49, of Bellevue, Mich. in the left lane. No injuries were reported. BJW Vol. Fire Co., Morris Township VFC, and PennDOT assisted on scene.
———
On Feb. 22 at 5:20 p.m. on the 2800-block of US Route 322/Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Zachariah F. Conklin, 26, of Woodland, was traveling west and crashed into the rear of a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by David R. Gallaher, 39, of Clearfield, that was stopped in traffic. Conklin and Gallaher were both transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment. Gallaher’s passengers, Kimberly R. Hooven, 29, of Clearfield and Amber D. Friberg, 38, of Clearfield were not injured. BJW Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
———
On Feb. 28 at 5:15 p.m. in the area of the 2800-2900 block of Old Erie Pike on the alley in Boggs Tonwhsip, PSP charged Lori A. McCracken, 52, of West Decatur with harassments/acts to annoy after she repeatedly yelled obscenities at a 48-year-old male of West Decatur when he was outside of his residence near the alley. Also charged with harassment was William J. McCracken, 60, of West Decatur for also yelling obscenities at the victim.
———
On Feb. 28 at 5:15 p.m. in the area of the 2800-2900 block of Old Erie Pike on the alley in Boggs Township, Adam C. Gallaher, 48, of West Decatur, was charged with disorderly conduct/hazardous/physical because he salted and chipped ice that was on an alley and shoveled the salt covered ice into a nearby yard which annoyed the yard’s owner.
———
Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 27 on the 100-block of Yagrik Road in Bigler Township, a Yamaha Bear 4-wheeler and tools owned by a 35-year-old female and 47-year-old male of Glasgow was stolen from the property.
———
On Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. a sexual assault was reported to have occurred on the 100-block of Curtin Street in Osceola Mills Borough. Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 19 at 2:46 a.m. on the 1300-block of Troy Hawk Run Highway, Timothy Barnum, 22, of Clearfield was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Feb. 22 at 12:39 p.m. on Sington Road in Graham Township, an unauthorized claim for unemployment benefits was filed in a 44-year-old Morrisdale male’s name. The unemployment office was contacted and all benefit payments were ceased.
———
On Feb. 27 at 10:14 a.m. on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, it was reported than an unkonwn person used a 43-year-old Allport female’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. on Heverly Boulevard near the entrance of Tomorrow’s Hope in Beccaria Township, Jesus Mari Figueroa, 27, of Coalport was charged with disorderly conduct/engage in fighting when he engaged in a physical confrontation which resulted in the staff at Tomorrow’s Hope calling PSP to report the incident.
———
On Feb. 27 at approximately 12:46 a.m. on Rolley Road to Hemlock Road in Pike Township, a traffic stop was attempted on Edward Dean Anderson, 43, of Olanta, while operating his vehicle. Anderson failed to stop his vehicle and a pursuit ensued. During pursuit, Anderson lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Hemlock Hollow Road, becoming entrapped. Anderson was assisted from the vehicle via Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 Vol. Fire Co. Also assisting on scene was Lawrence Township Police.
———
On Feb. 25 at 10:30 p.m. at a private residence on Pheasant Drive, and another residence on Turtle Drive, both in Morris Township, Dustin James Clark, 24, of Morrisdale and a 22-year-old Morrisdale female became involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. Injuries were observed on the victim. Clark was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail on charges of simple assault and harassment.
———
On Feb. 24 at 1:13 p.m. on W. Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, it was reported that an unknown person used a 59-year-old Houtzdale male’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
———
On Feb. 24 at 12:35 p.m. on Fairview Road in Decatur Township, it was reported that an unknown person used a 35-year-old Osceola Mills male’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
———
On Feb. 24 at 10:55 a.m. on Sarah Street in Decatur Township, it was reported that an unknown person used a 63-year-old Osceola Mills male’s personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
———
On Feb. 25 at 12:24 p.m. on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, Brian Chronister, 39, of Philipsburg contacted a 27-year-old female victim of Philipsburg via the phone. Chronister was cited for harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Feb. 24 at 10:30 p.m. on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Alexey S. Herrold, 29, of DuBois was traveling west and when negotiating a left hand turn on the roadway, slid off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Investigation indicated that Herrold was DUI. Herrold was taken to Penn Highlands and a legal blood test was conducted. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 17 at 6260 Heverly Blvd. in Beccaria Township, drugs were found. Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on Short Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 13-year-old Philipsburg male sent an inappropriate photo via SnapChap to a 13-year-old male of West Decatur’s cell phone. Investigation continues.
———
PSP responded to Dutchtown Road in Bigler Township to a report of a scam. A 42-year-old Madera female contacted a company online to purchase a puppy. The victim paid an agreed amount of $2,339 for the puppy but never received it. Investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 27 at 4:44 p.m. on the 3100-block of Mount Pleasant Road in Huston Township, a traffic stop was conducted on Gregory “The Rock” Marchiori, 63, of Brockway, who was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending blood results through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On Feb. 25 at 8:45 a.m. on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, police investigated a death of a 48-year-old Reynoldsville man at the location.