Bigler Township Regional Police
On March 14, suspicious activity was reported in the area of Lamison Lane and Blackburn Road. Caller reported that a vehicle had been parked there for two days and had not moved. The caller also reported that the license plate was removed, found the vehicle and entered the same and was unable to find any owner information. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to the vehicle being abandoned and in a bad location.
———
On March 16, police were called to the area of the 400-block of Blackburn Road for a possible theft of a bank card and checkbook. The caller found the items before police arrived.
———
On March 16, police stopped a vehicle on the 2000-block of Main Street in Madera in the Dollar General parking lot for operating with no tail lights. Police found after contacting the driver that the inspection was expired and the driver was operating the vehicle while under suspension. Citations were filed at District Judge James Glass’ office for driving under suspension and certificate of inspection required. James Capistrant of Ramey was charged with permit violation of title for allowing the driver to operate the vehicle with expired inspection and driving with a suspended license.
Lawrence Township Police
On March 16 at 10:35 a.m. on Clearfield Glen Richey Highway south of Whiskey Hill Road, a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Raymond L. Wulderk, 93, of Houtzdale undercompensated a curve in the road and struck a guide rail along the north side berm. Wulderk was not injured.
———
On March 13 at 4:38 p.m. on state Route 153/Krebs Highway west of Fire Tower Road, a 2010 Dodge Caliber driven by a 16-year-old Clearfield male was driving too fast for conditions and slid off the roadway and into the oncoming traffic lane ditch off the roadway. The vehicle rolled on the driver side, causing damage, but was not disabling. The driver was not injured, and neither was his 14-year-old male passenger, also of Clearfield.
State Police at DuBois
On March 14 at 7 a.m. on the 3700-block of Luthersburg Rockton Road in Union Township, Items were found along the road near the Rockton Park. Items included were a brown Walls work coat, an older Husqvarna chainsaw and s 20-pound Blue Rhino propane tank with attached Mr. Heater tank top. If anyone lost these items they should contact PSP DuBois.