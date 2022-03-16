Lawrence Township Police
On March 15 at 11:14 a.m. at Walmart Supercenter, officers were dispatched for a report of an ongoing issue involving Paulin Cerisier, 26, of Johnsonburg, who was reported to be stalking an employee. Officers were advised that Cerisier was located in the store, acting disorderly and refusing to leave. Prior to police arrival, officers were informed that Cerisier left the store. Officers located Cerisier and conducted a traffic stop on him. Through the course of the investigation, Cerisier was issued citations for trespassing as well as several traffic citations.
State Police at DuBois
On March 14 at 6:31 p.m. on the DuBois Rockton Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County, a black Chevrolet S10 truck with a white front passenger door was pulling a utility trailer containing two ATVs. The truck was attempting to back onto DuBois Rockton Road from a private road. Impact with a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Joseph W. Schafer, 37, of Philipsburg occurred as the right rear of the trailer that the truck was towing struck the front right of the Ford. The driver of the truck fled the scene by traveling northbound. The Ford was temporarily disabled from the crash due to fender damage. Anyone with information should contact troopers at 814-371-4652.
State Police at Rockview
Between Dec. 14, 2021 and Feb. 17, 2022 at 501 N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 70-year-old Houtzdale male removed a total of $195 worth of merchandise from Weis Market. The male was charged through District court 49-3-03 for retail theft.