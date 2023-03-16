Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police handled an incident of harassment that had occurred along West Market Street in Clearfield Borough.
———
Officers were called to a Clarendon Avenue address in Hyde to assist with a medical emergency.
———
Police responded to an alarm along East Market Street in Clearfield Borough. Police were able to make contact with staff on scene.
———
Robert Engermann of Clearfield Borough was arrested on aggravated assault charges after officers from the Clearfield Regional Police Department attempted to take him into custody on a felony warrant. Engermann then fought with officers before he was able to be taken into custody. One officer suffered lacerations to his leg and another officer suffered a rib injury and a possible broken finger requiring medical attention.
———
Police handled a traffic collision at the Hyde light. Police report that a vehicle was stopped along South Second Street waiting for traffic to clear when she was struck from behind by another vehicle. No injuries were reported and one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
———
Police responded to a vehicle crash along Clearfield Glen Richey Highway near Flood Road Sunday evening. Police report that a truck had drifted into the oncoming lane striking another truck. One truck left the roadway and caught fire. The driver was flown to UPMC Altoona. Alcohol is suspected and charges are pending.
State Police at DuBois
On March 13 at 8:53 p.m. on 12500-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, PSP responded for a drug overdose. A 25-year-old DuBois female was administered Naloxone by EMS and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois.