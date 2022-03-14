Bigler Township Regional Police
Police served a mental health warrant at the Moshannon Valley High School. Police took custody of a 16-year-old female and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation. Crisis was on scene and issued the warrant.
———
On March 10, while on patrol officers observed a vehicle in the right lane on Madera Hill. The vehicle had struck a very large rock that was in the roadway. The vehicle sustained severe damage as a result. The 21-year-old female operator was not injured and no charges will be filed. It is unknown how the rock got onto the roadway.
Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to West Seventh Avenue for a reported structure fire. Police arrived and found the occupants out of the structure. The structure was full of smoke from a malfunctioning pellet stove. Clearfield Fire Department arrived and was able to handle the situation.
———
Police are investigating an incident along East Locust Street where a package was stolen and later returned to the owner used.
———
Police were requested to a home along North West Third Avenue to assist Clearfield EMS with gaining access into a home for medical treatment. As police were responding the victim was able to grant access to EMS.
———
Police responded to a possible damaged water shut off valve along West Locust Street. Clearfield Municipal Authority was requested and responded to the scene.
———
Police responded to a home along W. 6th Avenue for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. The Clearfield Fire Department arrived and found the alarm had malfunctioned and no threat was present.
———
Police were called to several homes on the West Side of town as a group of individuals were pounding on doors and running away. The incidents were around 1 and 2 a.m.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for a disturbance between a male and female. Police arrived and found the altercation to be only verbal. The male advised that he was leaving the residence for the evening.
———
Police arrested a female along East Market Street after she was found to be highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
Lawrence Township Police
On March 11 at 7:25 a.m. on Washington Avenue at the intersection with Village Road, the driver of a 2016 Ford Explorer failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming 2011 Toyota Prius and struck the Toyota. No one was injured. The driver of the Ford was cited for duties at stop signs.
———
On March 14 at 8:38 a.m. on Clearfield Curwensville Highway near Reed Brothers, police were patrolling the area when the vehicle in front of the police officer was noted to have an expired registration of Feb. 2022. Police initiated a traffic stop and throughout the course of investigation, it was found that Stephen McBride II, 19, was to be under the influence of a controlled substance. McBride was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. The case is pending lab results.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 14 at 3:30 a.m. on Swoope Street in Curwensville Borough, John Mazza, 56, of Curwensville allegedly caused a disturbance. He was previously given warnings earlier in the night but he continued making unreasonable noise. The victim was a 68-year-old Curwensville female. Mazza was cited for disorderly conduct at District Court 46-3-02.
———
On March 12 at 12:15 a.m. on Hannah Street/Elizabeth Street in Beccaria Township, Michael Strohecker, 37, of Fallentimber was observed causing public annoyance and was taken into custody. Strohecker was found to have an active bench warrant via the Sheriff’s Department and was transported to Clearfield County Jail. Citation filed through District Judge James Glass office.
———
On March 9 at 10 a.m. on Douglas Road in Knox Township, a scam was reported. A 77-year-old New Millport man received an email from someone pretending to be the Geek Squad. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 12 at 8:04 a.m. on U.S. Route 219 Colonel Drake Highway east of Newtonburg Road, a 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by William E. Wilson III, 25, of Grampian slid off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. Wilson sustained minor injuries and was transported by Community Vol. Fire Dept./Mahaffey Ambulance to Punxsutawney Hospital for treatment.