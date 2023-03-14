State Police at DuBois
On March 11 at 11:23 p.m. on U.S. Route 219/Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling east near Dutch Road when a deer came from the right side of the roadway and struck the vehicle. After impact, the vehicle went onto the eastbound shoulder coming to a final rest.
———
On March 7 at 7:07 p.m. on I80 eastbound in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 41-year-old Hyde male. The operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI of drugs. Charges pending through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On March 7 at 6:49 a.m. on Greenville Pike north of Macklin Road in Bloom Township, a 2010 Subaru Legacy driven by Chance E. Strickland, 25, of Curwenville was traveling northbound and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Martin R. Maloney, 56, of DuBois was traveling southbound. Strickland was negotiating a left hand curve and lost control. The Jeep tried to move out of the way but was struck by the Chevrolet.
———
On March 3 at 8:35 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 104.6, a BMW X5 driven by Rakeshkumar A. Patel, 50, of New Hyde Park, N.Y. lost control on the slush covered roadway, exited the north berm, struck and embankment and overturned. There were no injuries.
———
On March 3 at 3:45 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 107.4 in Union Township, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Brandon L. Bitting Jr., 20, of Norristown lost control on the slush covered roadway, exited the south berm, struck a row of small trees and entered a ditch where the vehicle became stuck. There were no injuries.