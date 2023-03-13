Clearfield Regional Police
A diabetic meter was turned into police after it was located along West Front Street. The item is currently located at the Clearfield Regional Police Department. The owner may claim it by contacting them.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident along North Second Street and East Market Street in Clearfield Borough. According to the report, an ATA bus had turned and struck another vehicle. The other vehicle involved fled the scene.
———
Police responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of West Front Street and Fulton Street in Clearfield Borough. According to police a vehicle had failed to stop at a stop light striking another vehicle. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and both operators were transported to the ER for treatment.
———
Police responded to an activated alarm along East Market Street in Clearfield Borough. Police found the business to be secure.
———
Clearfield Regional Police assisted state police in Curwensville Borough with a warrant service. Officers made contact with two individuals inside the residence and took them into custody on warrants. They were subsequently placed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
A female was arrested along Gulich Avenue on an active warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to CCJ on the warrant.
———
A vehicle was stopped along Daisy Street for an equipment violation in Clearfield Borough. The male was found to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the jail on the warrant.
———
A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI after she was found driving around in a yard along South West Third Avenue in Clearfield Borough. She was found to be highly intoxicated on alcohol. Charges pending the lab results.
———
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield Borough for a hit and run. It was reported that that a truck had struck a telephone pole, sheering it and left the scene. Officers were able to locate the truck and the driver later in the shift. Charges pending on the male driver.
———
Police are investigating a hit and run along East Locust Street. Police report that a truck had struck a parked car which struck another car. The truck then fled the scene. One of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
———
Clearfield Regional Police initiated a vehicle stop along Bigler Avenue for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, police located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers found that one of the occupants had an active arrest warrant. He was transported to the jail on the warrant and charges are pending for the drugs located.
———
Three individuals were cited for disorderly conduct after an altercation occurred along Ogden Avenue in Clearfield Borough.