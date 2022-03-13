State Police at Rockview
On March 11 on state Route 350/S. Centre Street at the intersection of Maple Street in Philipsburg Borough, a vehicle was traveling northbound and attempted to make a right turn on to E. Maple Street. The vehicle hit a utility pole causing significant damage to the pole. The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction and failed to make any notification of the crash to the police as required.
No injuries have been reported regarding this crash. The damage to the pole left the pole broken from its support and in hazardous condition. Penelec was notified and responded to the scene of the crash. A neighborhood canvas of the area yielded negative results and no witnesses to the crash were able to be found. Based on evidence observed at the scene, the vehicle in question appears to be a commercial motor vehicle with a truck and trailer, or a large sized box truck.
———
On March 11 at 7:15 p.m. on Peppermint Lane in Huston Township, Centre County, an incident of harassment/physical conduct occurred between Harley Harpster, 25, of Julian, and a 23-year-old female victim of Philipsburg and a 33-year-old male of Julian.
———
On March 9 at 8:14 a.m. on state Route 350/Tyrone Pike north of Blue Rock Lane in Taylor Township, Centre County, a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Sandra Lee Eminhizer, 80, of Houtzdale was traveling northbound on SR 350 in Rush Township, Centre County prior to the crash. Eminhizer was driving too fast for conditions and lost control of her vehicle, causing the vehicle to slide off the right side of the roadway and go down an embankment where it came to a position of rest.
The driver sustained a minor injury as the result of the crash and was transferred to Penn Highlands Tyrone by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment. Her passenger, Pauline P. Bujarski, 86, of Port Matilda, was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts. The driver was not charged due to road conditions.