State Police at Clearfield
On March 5 at 1:40 p.m. on Main Street/Old Route 53 in Cooper Township, David Coble, 35, of Munson was found to operating a 2013 Chevrolet while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On March 10 at 12:41 a.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, PSP was called to the report of a theft of gasoline at the Nittany Minit Mart in Woodland. This incident is being investigated.
———
On Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, Tabitha Taylor, 31, of Clearfield, allegedly removed a treasure box from Nittany Minit Mart in Woodland without paying for the item, valued at $26.49. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 24 at 7:36 p.m. on the 800 block of N. Front Street in Philipsburg, Humberto Torres, 38, of Philadelphia allegedly removed a treasure box valued at $35 from Sheetz without paying for the item. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Feb. 11 at 8:11 p.m. on Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, a Nissan Titan driven by Calandra R. Shuman, 33, of Ginter attempted to back onto the roadway from its parked location and struck a 2010 Toyota Tundra and a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Shuman fled the scene after striking the vehicles.
———
Between Feb. 1 and March 5, a theft occurred on Salem Road in Boggs Township. It was reported that two 16-inch Ford rims and tires were taken from a 66-year-old West Decatur man’s property.
———
Between Feb. 13 and March 5, a theft occurred on Salem Road in Boggs Township. Unknown persons broke into a shed located behind Salem Church in West Decatur and removed an antique stove valued at $100.
———
On March 3 at 7:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Stumptown Road in Decatur Township, a report of criminal mischief was reported. A 45-year-old Osceola Mills female reported that Rick Davis, 40, of Morrisdale, allegedly caused damage to her home. Davis was cited for criminal mischief through District Court.
———
On March 9 at 12:33 a.m. on the 100 block of Jackson Street in Beccaria Township, a 32-year-old Coalport male’s social security number was obtained and used to open an unemployment claim with the victim’s information. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On March 11 at 5:25 p.m. on the 1000 block of Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, PSP was called for an inactive domestic dispute. During the investigation, multiple drug paraphernalia items were seized from the residence. Mark Lefebvre, 35, and Katelyn Mclaughlin, 29, both of Houtzdale, were charged.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 21 at 5:49 p.m. on Mill Street/Hartzfeld Road in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, Christine Robison, 53, of Penfield was stopped for a summary traffic violation. Robison was suspected of DUI of a controlled substance. Charges are pending a toxicology report.
State Police at Rockview
On March 3 at 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Omar Alawadhi, 20, of University Park was traveling too fast for inclement weather conditions and lost control of his vehicle while attempting a right hand curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle became disabled with heavy damage. There were no injuries.
———
On March 3 at 2:57 p.m. on state Route 350/Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, a 2014 Honda Civic driven by Ga R. Lim, 30, of Mechanicsburg was traveling southbound and lost control while attempting to negotiate a left hand curve, traveling off the roadway and striking an embankment. There were no injuries.