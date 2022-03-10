Lawrence Township Police
On March 10 at 11:05 a.m. on River Road/Plaza Drive, police stopped a vehicle for an expired inspection sticker. While making contact with the operator, Nathan Root, 32, of Morrisdale, drug paraphernalia was observed. A search was conducted and Root was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine, Alprazolam and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. Root was also found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and then house in Clearfield County Jail per Clearfield County Probation’s request. Charges to be filed for DUI offenses, drug offenses as well as traffic related offenses.
On March 9 at 11:09 p.m. on Garman Lane, police were dispatched for a report of a domestic dispute. one victim was found to have recent signs of physical injury and Megan Owens will be cited accordingly.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 9 at 9:38 a.m. on state Route 970/Pinetop Road in Bradford Township, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Brandi D. Butler, 41, of Bigler, was traveling westbound when she lost control on the snow covered roadway and struck a ditch with its left front end. Butler and her 10-year-old female passenger were not injured.
On March 9 at 9:01 a.m. on Quehanna Highway in Karthaus Township, a 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Scarlet M. Black, 56, of Shillington was traveling south and lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions and made contact with a ditch. There were no injuries to the driver or her passenger, Terren M. Black, 32, of Karthaus. Karthaus Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
On March 9 at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 122.6 in Bradford Township, a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Kayleigh N. Fitzgerald, 20, of Grassflat crashed into the rear of a 2021 Freightliner Sprinter’s trailing unit driven by Matthew W. Smith, 39, of Houston, Texas. Fitzgerald was not wearing a seat belt and hit her head off the windshield of her vehicle and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for evaluation. The driver of the truck was not injured. Lawrence Township VFC, and BJW VFC assisted on scene,
On March 7 at 6:59 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, troopers investigated a PFA violation. The 27-year-old female victim had contacted the 39-year-old male Philipsburg suspect and advised him the PFA was dropped and wanted him to come over.
On March 7 at 2:30 p.m. on Workers Road in Penn Township, PSP responded to the report of a theft at the location. $7,000 in cash was stolen from a 38-year-old woman and 43-year-old man, both of Grampian.
On March 7 at 12:07 p.m. on SR 153/Crooked Sewer Road at its intersection with Old Erie Pike, a 2011 Peterbilt triaxle driven by Dennis A. Hackett, 51, of Curwensville, pulled out from a stop sign on Old Erie Pike in front of a 1996 Honda Civic driven by Alexis M. Wenner, 24, of Ramey. The Honda impacted the truck with its right front end. Wenner was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of injuries. She was cited by police for her involvement in the crash through District Court 46-3-04. Clearfield VFC, BJW VFC and Clearfield County Fire Police assisted on scene.
On March 5 at 8:29 a.m. on Fernwood Road/Small Street in Gulich Township, John Wells, 75, of Ginter was found operating a 2008 GMC Envoy while under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
On Feb. 28 at 11:04 a.m. on Ann Street in Pike Township, PSP responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the report of a suicide attempt at that address,
On March 4 at 10 a.m. on the 400-block of Market Street in Beccaria Township, a 66-year-old Coalport male won a bid on the website Gunaction.com. As a result, he sent the owner a money order for $360 but has not yet received the firearm. Investigation continues.
On March 3 at 3:24 p.m. on Fourth Avenue in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded for the report of a PFA violation. Cody Corcoran, 30, of Emporium, was found in the upstairs bedroom of the residence, violating the PFA. He was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail.
On March 4 at 5:39 p.m. on SR 153/Park Avenue Extension, an unknown actor was observed ridign an off road green dirtbike and failed to stop for a traffic violation. The driver fled onto SR153 then onto Clover Hill Road to an off road area. The dirt bike has been observed parked at Lawrence Park Village on numerous occasions.
State Police at DuBois
On March 10 at 2:56 a.m. on Carson Hiill Road/Ace Valley Road in BradyTownship, Charles Burch, 21, of DuBois, was DUI of an uncontrolled substance.
On March 9 at 8:40 a.m. on Greenville Pike in Bloom Township, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kevin L. Oswalt, 51, of Penfield was traveling east and negotiating a left curve when he lost control on the snow covered roadway, traveling off the right side, striking a tree stump and overturning on its driver side. His 27-year-old female passenger, Samatha L. Oswalt, 27, of Penfield, and a juvenile female passenger were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance for treatment of suspected minor injury. The driver and another passenger, Zackary L. Oswalt, 23, of Penfield, were not injured.