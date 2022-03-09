Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a noise complaint in the area of Martin Street. Police arrived and located a male who was cleaning his vehicle while his speakers were playing loud music. Police warned the male of the loud music.
———
Police responded to a potential break in at a W. Front Street residence. Police arrived and learned that the person on the property was permitted to be there.
———
Police and EMS responded to a report of an elderly male who had fallen while loading a box into a vehicle. Police and EMS assisted the male into an ambulance which transported him to the hospital for minor injuries.
———
Police responded to a disturbance in which a potentially suicidal female was reported to have held a knife against her neck. Police made contact with the female and assisted her to the hospital.
Lawrence Township Police
On March 6 at 4:42 p.m. on the 2200-block of Martin Street Ext. in Clearfield, officers were dispatched to an altercation that had occurred when a verbal altercation between family members became physical. Michael William Rose, 41, of Clearfield, allegedly grabbed a 70-year-old male of Clearfield by the neck before demanding the victim leave his property. A citation was filed on Rose for harassment (subject another to unwanted physial contact.)
State Police at DuBois
On March 8 at 7:28 a.m. on Mud Run Road about a half mile east of its intersection with State Park Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Amy L. Chnupa, 49, of Clearfield was traveling eastbound. She lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree head-on. Chnupa had to be extricated from her vehicle by Penfield Vol. Fire Co. and was flown to UPMC Altoona with non-life threatening injuries.