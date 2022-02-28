Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a report of an individual experiencing a cardiac arrest on Patterson Street. Police arrived and assisted EMS with transporting the individual to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of a female running on the roadway of East Locust Street. Police arrived and found the female to be heavily intoxicated. The female was released to a sober party. Charges to be filed.
———
Police received a report of a male being harassed via social media by a female. Police spoke with the female who reported that she was being harassed via social media by the male. Both parties were instructed to cease the contact.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint on East Locust Street. Police arrived and were unable to locate the caller or any unreasonable noise.
———
Police responded to an East Pine Street residence and assisted EMS with moving a patient.
———
Police and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive male potentially experiencing an overdose at an East Market Street residence. Police and EMS arrived on scene and provided medical care. The male regained consciousness but refused further treatment.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 26 at 8:15 p.m. on the 900-block of Fiske Road in White Township, Cambria County, a 30-year-old Fallentimber female was arrested for disorderly conduct.
———
On Feb. 26 at 4:06 p.m. on the 600-block of Fiske Road in White Township, Cambria County, PSP responded to a domestic dispute. Eric Hamilton, 51, of Fallentimber was cited for harassment for flipping over a kitchen table that struck the 50-year-old female victim, also of Fallentimber.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 20 at 7:26 p.m. on Sylvis Road/Adams Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, a traffic stop was conducted. A 41-year-old female operator of a 2004 Honda Accord displayed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Feb. 15 at 12:35 p.m. on the 2000-block of Clover Run Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County, PSP investigated an incident where a 50-year-old Clymer male was believed to be under the influence while operating a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 26 at 11:19 a.m. on SR 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County, a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Lauryn M. Kitchen, 18, of Clearfield was traveling south on SR 28. A 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by Dylan J. Schwegler, 31, of DuBois was stopped and waiting for a non-crash related vehicle to make a left turn into a driveway. Kitchen was unable to apply her brakes in time and rear-ended the Subaru. There were no injuries. Assisting on scene was Summerville Vol. Fire Co. and Jefferson County EMS.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 26 at 7:12 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a traffic stop was conducted and the operator of a 2011 Jeep was found in possession of drugs.
———
On Feb. 18 at 8:28 p.m. on East Presqueisle Street/N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, lost and found property was turned in to PSP. The items included one US Bank Visa Card, a blue Samsung cell phone and a black Cricket Alcatel one-touch cell phone. These items were located within the borough and turned into PSP by Philipsburg Borough Code Enforcement department. Anyone with information or who are the owners of these items should contact PSP at 814-355-7545.
———
On Feb. 24 on Hale Street in Philipsburg, a theft of a Coleman mini bike owned by a 33-year-old Philipsburg female and an 11-year-old Philipsburg male was reported stolen from the 1400-block of Hale Street. On Feb. 25 the mini bike was recovered in Chester Hill Borough and a suspect has been identified. PSP are investigating.