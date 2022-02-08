Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 30 at 2:09 p.m. on the 14300-block of Clearfield Shawville Highway at Dunkin Donuts, police were disptached to a disorderly male. The male left prior to police arrival. Officers made contact with complainants who stated the male had “flipped out” in the parking lot and began hitting his truck. The victim also stated that the man went inside Dunkin Donuts, confronted his wife, again being aggressive, disorderly and harassing the victims. Scott A. Hall, 35, has been charged for his actions at the business.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 29 at 11 p.m on Ginter Morann Highway in Gulich Township, troopers responded to a report of domestic violence. Recent physical violence was observed on the 28-year-old female victim. Contact was made with a 35-year-old Houtzdale male and once advised he was under arrest, he began to resist. The arrestee was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
On Dec. 12, 2021 a 5 p.m. Cameron E. Weber, 18, of Grampian, allegedly punched a victim on the face area on the 6100-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township.
On Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. on the 200-bock of Institution Drive in Woodward Township, PSP were advised by Worchester County in Maryland that a 52-year-old Houtzdale man listed as an inmate at SCI was known to have active warrants and charges were filed through District Judge 46-3-04.
On Feb. 3 at 4:51 a.m. on SR 969/Lumber City Highway near Redden Hill in Greenwood Township, a 2007 Subaru Outback driven by Isaak S. Bennett, 19, of Mahaffey was traveling east when he encountered slush on the roadway, lost control and struck a tree. Bennett refused transport.
On Feb. 1 at 11:16 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Woodland Bigler Highway near Tipple Lane in Bradford Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Alyssa M. Eagan, 20, of Niagara Falls, N.Y. lost control and then traveled off the side of the roadway and struck an embankment. There were no injuries.
On Feb. 1 at 1:21 p.m. on SR 153/Morann Avenue south of Gum Street in Woodward Township, a 2009 Suzuki XL-7 Grand Vitara driven by Marvin R. Branton, 63, of Philipsburg was traveling south, exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a tree. Branton was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
On Feb. 3 at 2:03 a.m. on Old Turnpike Road near Pine Street in Morris Township, a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country driven by William T. Blankenship, 47, of Houtzdale was traveling west during freezing rain and attempted to slow down by applying the brakes. The vehicle began to slide and was unable to gain control before impacting a telephone pole. Blankenship was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for suspected serious injury; his passenger, Jessica D. Shomo, 40, of Woodland was not injured.
On Feb. 3 at 12:25 p.m. on the 1300-block of Grandview Road in Penn Township, an unknown person gained access to a 60-year-old Curwensville woman’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim with the victim’s information.
On Feb. 1 at 11:15 p.m. at a private residence on Greenwood Road in Pike Township, 911 contacted PSp regarding a male requesting medical attention for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 34-year-old Curwensville man had overdosed on Fentanyl. He was treated by EMS and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further medical attention. Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 and EMS assisted on scene.
On Feb. 1 at 6:06 p.m. on Paradise Alley/Fourth Street in Bigler Township, PSP responded for the report of a disturbance. It was determined that charges of harassment/physical contact would be filed against Joni Shawley, 40, of Madera and Christopher Kougher, 29, of Madera through District Court 46-3-04.
On Feb. 1 at 7:24 p.m. on Ross Road in Ferguson Township, PSP responded to a theft of several items that were stolen from the property.
On Feb. 2 at 10:34 a.m. on Quehanna Highway in the area of Number Five Trail in Karthaus Township, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma driven by Nathan W. Swanger, 37, of Dillsburg, and a 2018 Ford F150 driven by James C. Little, 65, of Nanty Glo, were traveling north when the Toyota entered the northbound lane and hit the Ford. Swanger was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment. Little refused transport.
On Feb. 6 at 12:43 a.m. on the 8700-block of Tyrone Pike in Jordan Township, PSP investigated a drug possession involving Joseph Fletcher, 27, of Flinton. Charges are pending.
On Feb. 4 at 5:18 a.m. on SR 453/Janesville Pike in Gulich Township west of Camp Lane, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Zachary M. Dimmick, 29, of Smithmill was traveling south during snowy road conditions. At this time, another vehicle was traveling north and lost control and entered the southbound lane of travel. Dimmick observed the other vehicle approaching and swerved to avoid impact. The other vehicle impacted the right rear fender of Dimmick’s truck, slid off the roadway and came to a rest before leaving the scene of the crash. Dimmick was not injured.
On Feb. 4 at 9:10 p.m. on Morann Avenue/Hale Road in Woodward Township, PSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
PSP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Shady Lane in Drifting. It was determined that a black 2014 Jeep Compass owned by a 41-year-old Drifting female was stolen from the residence between Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 7 at 9:03 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 114 in Lawrence Township, a vehicle for unknown reasons crossed into the right lane and struck the driers side of a 2013 Acrua TSX driven by Willie Johnson, 78, of Youngstown, Ohio, causing minor damage. The operator of the other vehicle did not stop and continued westbound.
On Feb. 7 at 6:10 p.m. on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to Harbor Inn for a disturbance. Contact was made with a 40-year-old Philipsburg male who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
On Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. on Old Erie Pike eat of Creek Road in Boggs Township, a 2003 Ford Escape driven by Joshua T. Reese, 40, of Madera, was traveling westbound and was negotiating a left hand curve when he lost control of the Ford. He traveled uncontrollably across all lanes of travel and overturned his vehicle off the sounthbound shoulder of Old Erie Pike. Reese was not injured.
PSP responded to Sawmill Street in Beccaria Township for a report of a stolen catalytic converter. On Feb. 6 the 50-year-old male of Fallentimber parked his 2019 Ford F250 Supercab in the area of Sawmill Street when unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converter off the victim’s vehicle between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Jan. 11 at 12:34 p.m. on Sanborn Street in Decatur Township, a 42-year-old Osceola Mills man reported unknown individuals opened an unemployment claim in his name.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 6 at 1:33 a.m. on the 100-block of Hemlock Road in Brady Township, PSP responded to the residence of Jenifer Guaglianone, 38, of DuBois as she had requested to speak to troopers in reference to an incident that occurred at her residence earlier in the day. It was discovered later that the woman had an active bench warrant through Jefferson County for forgery. When troopers arrived at the residence they attempted to take the woman into custody, who at this time stated she was not going to jail. The woman’s arms had to be physically placed behind her back in order to be handcuffed and had to be physically carried out to the trooper’s patrol unit and physically placed in the patrol unit. Guaglianone was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and placed in Jefferson County Jail on the bench warrant.
On Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:12 a.m. on Sykes Street Extension/Behringer Highway in Sandy Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling without headlights. A 30-year-old male of Reynoldsville was determined to be DUI and placed under arrest.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 1 on Hill Street in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 29-year-old Flinton male discovered a rear window shattered in his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. It is unknown how the window was shattered.
On Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. PSP investigated an incident where people were evicted from a 1981 St. Lawrence Road address in Chest Township, Cambria County, and upon leaving the property, they did not take all of their belongings including live animals. It was then reported to PSP that the evicted people were contact humane societies and reporting the landlords for animal cruelty when there was no animal cruelty occurring, and the evicted persons had ample time to find a home for their own animals or take them with them. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 6 at 2:30 a.m. on the 11000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, PSP responded to a hit and run crash. The operator, a 41-year-old Penfield male, was located locked outside of his residence. He was intoxicated at this time. Charges are pending the operator’s toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
On Feb. 6 at 2:30 a.m. on SR 255/Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Thomas I. Kunselman, 41, of Penfield was traveling south when he lost control and traveled into the northbound lane and struck the end of a guard rail, causing the truck to roll over onto its roof into a small creek. Kunselman had fled the scene and was located outside of the residence and was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. There were no injuries.