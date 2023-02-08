State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 22 at 12:07 a.m. on Curwensville Tyrone Highway/Carbide Road in Pike Township, PSP arrested a 60-year-old Curwensville male for DUI.
———
On Feb. 4 at 2:38 p.m. on Winburne Munson Road in Cooper Township, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Randy L. Kilion, 63, of Winburne was traveling westbound when for unknown reasons he traveled off the right berm and side swiped a utility pole, and later collided with a culvert. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 5 at 2:14 a.m. on Pardee Road/Stone Street in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado for a moving violation. During the stop, the operator, a 47-year-old Morrisdale male, appeared to be under the influence and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI.
———
On Feb. 6 at 7:36 p.m. on Clinton Street in Cooper Township, PSP were called to an inactive domestic. Upon making contact with the 39-year-old female victim of Grassflat and a 41-year-old female victim of Howard, they stated Tyler Wetzel, 36, of Grassflat was continuously screaming at them. Wetzel was charged with harassment communication.
———
On Feb. 7 on the 400 block of Main Street in Bradford Township, PSP received a report of a stolen vehicle in Woodland. The vehicle reported stolen is a 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage, blue, with a PA license plate of LDV 0793. The owner is a 26-year-old Morrisdale female. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 5 at 3:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Luthersburg Rockton Road in Union Township, a 209 Ford F150 XLT driven by Justin A. Millinder, 39, of Woodland was traveling eastbound and exited the roadway at the south berm, traveled approximately 100 feet and struck a row of trees with its front end and then another 100 feet where it struck a propane tank and then a house where it came to rest within the basement, facing east. Millinder and his passenger, Tina M. Porter, 41, of Clearfield were transported by Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries. Assisting on scene were members of Brady Township Vol. Fire Co, Union Township Vol. Fire Co., Oklahoma Vol. Fire Co. and DuSan Ambulance.
———
On Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:18 p.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway/Mitchell Road in Huston Township, Corine Shannon, 42, of Punxsutawney was stopped for a traffic violation. It was determined that she was under the influence of a controlled substance and placed under arrest for DUI.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 16 at 9:25 p.m. on the 100 block of Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough, a domestic violence incident was reported to PSP Rockview. Stephanie Bogle, 59, of Philipsburg allegedly struck a 56-year-old Philipsburg male with a blunt object and attempted to strangle him with an electrical cord while making threats. Charges filed against Bogle.
———
On Feb. 6 at 7:30 a.m. on West Olive Street in Snow Shoe Borough, PSP responded for a report of terroristic threats. A 19-year-old Snow Shoe male was charged with terroristic threats and harassment against a 51-year-old Snow Shoe male. Charges filed at District Court 49-3-03.