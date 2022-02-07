Bigler Township Regional Police
On Feb. 4 police investigated a harassment by communications incident on Lynn Street in Madera. It was reported that a female victim and her family were receiving texts from an ex-boyfriend from a Curwensville address. Police spoke to the male involved and advised to cease communications, or charges would be filed accordingly. Police were assisted by Curwensville Police Dept.
On Feb. 4, police responded to a report of a violent domestic incident on Miriam Street in Ramey Borough. County dispatch stated the call was routed through Bedford County 911. Police checked two addresses with no evidence of disruption found.
Lawrence Township Police
Police were dispatched to Hyde Fire Hall on Feb. 4 at 8:45 p.m. for a report of a physical domestic. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Aaron Buck, 20, had assaulted several members of the fire department while refusing to leave the property. Witnesses were interviewed and charges were filed.
Police were dispatched to an area along the Clearfield Glen Richey Highway for a report of a truck stuck in a ditch on Feb. 5 at 11:31 p.m. On scene the vehicle was found to be partially blocking one lane of travel and required towing. Edward Aughenbaugh Jr., 55, the driver of the vehicle, appeared to be highly intoxicated and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges for DUI are pending lab results.
On Feb. 6 at 5:28 p.m. at Big Lots parking lot, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress. Page Eltringham, 22, of Youngstown, Ohio and her significant other had already left the scene. Through contact with the 26-year-old female victim of Mifflinville and her significant other, it was discovered that the foursome had met for a custody exchange. During the exchange, it became heated resulting in a verbal altercation which turned physical after Eltringham had threatened to strike the female victim. She allegedly ran toward the victim and struck her several times in the face, leaving a laceration under the victim’s eye. Contact was later made with Eltringham and her significant other. Citations for disorderly conduct and harassment were filed on Eltringham.
On Feb. 1 at 3:07 p.m. at Lawrence Park Village, officers were dispatched to assist Clearfield EMS with a child falling in the residence and sustaining an injury. It was found that the residence displayed deplorable living conditions for the four children residing inside. CYS was contacted and the parents of the children, Andrea Geer, 24, of Clearfield and Arlante Young, 29, of Clearfield, were charged with endangering the welfare of children.
On Feb. 4 at 3:51 p.m. at Kwik Fill on S. Second Street, officer stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. Contact was made with the owner,, Terry Titus Jr., 39, of West Decatur, who was found to have a DUI-related suspended license and also did not have insurance on the vehicle. It was also confirmed that Titus was under the influence of a controlled substance. Titus refused to provide a blood sample and was housed in Clearfield CountyJail on the probation violation. Charges were filed against Titus for DUI/controlled substance and other traffic offenses.
On Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. on Riverview Road/Fullerton Street police initiated a traffic stop for illegal window tint. The driver, identified as Logan Jones, 24, of Morrisdale, was found to have a warrant and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Jones was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending lab results.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 1 at 12:47 p.m. on Bonnies Lane in Decatur Township, police investigated at ID theft where a 54-year-old Osceola Mills man’s information was used to file for unemployment.
On Jan. 31 at 1:20 p.m. on Palestine Road in Graham Township, a 48-year-old Morrisdale man’s information was used to file for unemployment.
On Feb. 1 at 4:59 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway/Allport Cutoff in Bradford Township, the operator of a 2006 Honda provided a false name after a traffic stop. The driver, Megan Riley, 35, of Rockton then provided her real identity and it was confirmed she had active warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office. She was arrested and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges to be filed at District Court 46-3-03.
A 32-year-old Irvona man gained access to a family member’s PayPal account between Dec. 6 and Feb. 4 on Strongs Road in Jordan Township, Once gaining access, the arrestee removed a large amount of money over a period of time from the account.
On Dec. 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. a 13-year-old Grampian female took nude pictures of another 13-year-old female and sent them to others via SnapChat. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 5 at 5:06 a.m. on Drane Highway/Morgan Run Road in Decatur Township, PSP investigated a traffic violation on a 2012 Toyota 4Runner. The operator, a 60-year-old Walston male was found to be DUI and was taken into custody.
On Jan. 24 at 6:51 p.m. on the 600-block of Decatur Street in Chester Hiill Borough, an 11-year-old female and 13-year-old female, both of Clearfield, were allegedly struck by Barbara Dixon, 41, of Philipsburg. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. on Executive Drive in Gulich Township, a 2008 Chevrolet Express was traveling south with the driver made a right turn into a private driveway, drove into the yard and struck a stone/brick flower bed. After impact, the driver backed up the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant with its rear end and became disabled/stuck in the snow. The operator then fled on foot. It was later learned that the vehicle was stolen from a private residence in Dillsburg, York County, and had been previously involved in a hit-and-run crash on the same date around 5:18 a.m. Anyone with information regarding this crash should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
On Feb. 2 at 12:23 p.m. on Clearfield Woodland Highway/Patty Cake Lane in Bradford Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado for a summary traffic violation. The driver was allegedly under the influence and passengers were in possession of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 28 at 10:46 a.m. on Banion Road in Bigler Township, Troopers responded to a verbal domestic incident that turned physical. it was determined that a 48-year-old Coalport male psuehd a 62-year-old Madera man. The accused was charged with harassment.
On Jan. 29 at 11 p.m on Ginter Morann Highway in Gulich Township, troopers responded to a report of domestic violence. Recent physical violence was observed on the 28-year-old female victim. Contact was made with a 35-year-old Houtzdale male and once advised he was under arrest, he began to resist. The arrestee was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
On Dec. 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. Cameron E. Weber, 18, of Grampian, allegedly punched a victim on the face area on the 6100-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township.
On Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. on the 200-bock of Institution Drive in Woodward Township, PSP were advised by Worchester County in Maryland that a 52-year-old Houtzdale man listed as an inmate at SCI was known to have active warrants and charges were filed through District Judge 46-3-04.
On Feb. 3 at 4:51 a.m. on SR 969/Lumber City Highway near Redden Hill in Greenwood Township, a 2007 Subaru Outback driven by Isaak S. Bennett, 19, of Mahaffey was traveling east when he encountered slush on the roadway, lost control and struck a tree. Bennett refused transport.
On Feb. 1 at 11:16 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Woodland Bigler Highway near Tipple Lane in Bradford Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Alyssa M. Eagan, 20, of Niagara Falls, N.Y. lost control and then traveled off the side of the roadway and struck an embankment. There were no injuries.
On Feb. 1 at 1:21 p.m. on SR 153/Morann Avenue south of Gum Street in Woodward Township, a 2009 Suzuki XL-7 Grand Vitara driven by Marvin R. Branton, 63, of Philipsburg was traveling south, exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a tree. Branton was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
On Feb. 3 at 2:03 a.m. on Old Turnpike Road near Pine Street in Morris Township, a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country driven by William T. Blankenship, 47, of Houtzdale was traveling west during freezing rain and attempted to slow down by applying the brakes. The vehicle began to slide and was unable to gain control before impacting a telephone pole. Blankenship was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for suspected serious injury; his passenger, Jessica D. Shomo, 40, of Woodland was not injured.
On Feb. 3 at 12:25 p.m. on the 1300-block of Grandview Road in Penn Township, an unknown person gained access to a 60-year-old Curwensville woman’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim with the victim’s information.
On Feb. 1 at 11:15 p.m. at a private residence on Greenwood Road in Pike Township, 911 contacted PSp regarding a male requesting medical attention for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 34-year-old Curwensville man had overdosed on Fentanyl. He was treated by EMS and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further medical attention. Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 and EMS assisted on scene.
On Feb. 1 at 6:06 p.m. on Paradise Alley/Fourth Street in Bigler Township, PSP responded for the report of a disturbance. It was determined that charges of harassment/physical contact would be filed against Joni Shawley, 40, of Madera and Christopher Kougher, 29, of Madera through District Court 46-3-04.
On Feb. 1 at 7:24 p.m. on Ross Road in Ferguson Township, PSP responded to a theft of several items that were stolen from the property.
On Feb. 2 at 10:34 a.m. on Quehanna Highway in the area of Number Five Trail in Karthaus Township, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma driven by Nathan W. Swanger, 37, of Dillsburg, and a 2018 Ford F150 driven by James C. Little, 65, of Nanty Glo, were traveling north when the Toyota entered the northbound lane and hit the Ford. Swanger was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment. Little refused transport.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 6 at 1:33 a.m. on the 100-block of Hemlock Road in Brady Township, PSP responded to the residence of Jenifer Guaglianone, 38, of DuBois as she had requested to speak to troopers in reference to an incident that occurred at her residence earlier in the day. It was discovered later that the woman had an active bench warrant through Jefferson County for forgery. When troopers arrived at the residence they attempted to take the woman into custody, who at this time stated she was not going to jail. The woman’s arms had to be physically placed behind her back in order to be handcuffed and had to be physically carried out to the trooper’s patrol unit and physically placed in the patrol unit. Guaglianone was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and placed in Jefferson County Jail on the bench warrant.
On Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:12 a.m. on Sykes Street Extension/Behringer Highway in Sandy Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling without headlights. A 30-year-old male of Reynoldsville was determined to be DUI and placed under arrest.