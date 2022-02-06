State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 3 at 11:17 p.m. on I80 between mile markers 108.8 and 109 in Pine Township, a Nissan Versa driven by Sulaiman K. Abdul-Hadi, 23, of Philadelphia was traveling behind another vehicle in the right westbound lane. Abdul-Had lost control of the Nissan in the slippery road conditions and rear-ended a white semi-trailer attached to the truck he was following and then slid off the right westbound lane. The tractor-trailer did not stop and continued west. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 4 at 4:07 p.m. on the 1000-block of Roseland Road east of Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2013 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Zachary S. McClellan, 24, of Blandburg was traveling west when he lost control while negotiating a curve due to icy roadway conditions. The vehicle went off the roadway striking several small trees before coming to a final rest in a culvert. There were no injuries.
———
PSP investigated a burglary that occurred Nov. 11 at St. Lazarus Catholic Church, 1981 St. Lawrence Rd. in Chest Township, Cambria County. Items stolen included a purple and gold robe and a green robe, valued at $150 each. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 814-471-6500.
———
On Feb. 3 at 4:52 p.m. PSP investigated an identity theft on the 2100-block of Skyline Drive in Glasgow, Cambria County, in which unknown actor(s) used the identity of a 55-year-old Glasgow male to open up an unemployment claim that was opened in California.
———
On Feb. 2 at 8:27 p.m. PSP responded to the 100-block of Melody Lane in White Township, Cambria County. A 16-year-old Flinton male consumed Crown Royal whiskey and had to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
———
On Jan. 30 at 1:12 p.m. on Gill Hollow Road in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Hunter B. Hamilton, 25, of Coalport was traveling west when he left the roadway and entered thick snow on the shoulder. He then struck a small tree and continued through some smaller trees before striking a larger tree. Hamilton was transported to UPMC Altoona by Hastings Area Ambulance for treatment of suspected serious injury. Hamilton was not wearing a seat belt.
———
On Jan. 30 at 1 a.m. on Levingood Avenue in Reade Township, a 2009 Dodge Nitro driven by Matthew R, Zeak, 32, of Blandburg, was traveling north when he lost control on a snow covered roadway and slid sideways, striking a 2016 Ford Escape that was parked in a parking spot next to 124 Levingood Ave. Following impact, Zeak left a note on the windshield of the Escape and left the scene. Zeak and his passenger, Ashley L. Zeak, 35, of Blandburg, were not injured.
———
On Feb. 1 at 2:30 a.m. on Fiske Road in White Township, Cambria County, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Clayton N. Jacobs, 20, of Dysart, was traveling south when he crossed the lane of traffic and exited the eastern side of the roadway and struck a utility pole head-on. The truck continued motion in a southerly direction for about 25 feet before impacting a tree head-on and coming to rest against the tree.