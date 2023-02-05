State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 4 at 1:30 a.m. on Irvin Street in Irvona Borough, PSP responded to a domestic altercation where Joseph Queen, 33, of Irvona and Kelsey Weld, 25, of Irvona were involved in a verbal dispute that later turned physical when Queen shoved Weld and Weld slapped Queen. Both parties were cited with harassment.
———
On Feb. 3 at 2:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Clearfield Woodland Highway at the intersection with state Route 970 in Bradford Township, a 2016 International Harvester truck driven by Christian S. Spicer, 29 of Bigler was traveling east and a 2021 Freightliner truck driven by John M. Brown, 61, of White Hall, Md., was traveling west. The first truck attempted to make a left hand turn onto SR 970 and failed to yield the right of way to the Freightliner, striking the truck on its drivers side. Spicer was not injured. Brown was injured and was transported to by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Also assisting on scene were volunteers from BJW Vol. Fire Co. and Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. PennDOT was also on scene.
———
On Feb. 3 at 12:45 a.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, PSP investigated a theft of $488 involving a Skills game at Nittany Minit Mart. The victim was a 50-year-old Wallaceton man. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Feb. 3 at 10:20 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 132, a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Amber N. Blandford, 39, of Santa Fe, N.M. lost control on snow covered roads, struck the left side guide rail and traveled across both lanes before striking the guide rail on the left hand side. A minor injury was reported. PSP were assisted by Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. and PennDOT.
———
On Jan. 11 at 1:10 p.m. on the 200-block of Swoope Street in Brisbin Borough, drug paraphernalia was located.
———
On Feb. 2 at 2:50 p.m. PSP were called to Main Street in Knox Township for an inactive domestic incident. During the investigation, multiple drug paraphernalia items were retrieved from the residence. David Hess, 52, of New Millport was charged.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 2 at 5:25 p.m. on Anderson Creek Road at the intersection of Home Camp Road in Union Township, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Melissa Castro, 39, of DuBois came to a stop at the stop sign. An unknown person in an unknown blue pickup truck had turned left from Home Camp Road onto Anderson Creek Road, crossed over into the Chevrolet’s lane of travel and sideswiped the rear driver side. The pickup continued east on Anderson Creek Road and didn’t stop. No injuries.
State Police at Ebensburg
PSP are investigating an incident on Executive Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, where a 73-year-old Fallentimber man was scammed out of $5,540. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 31 at 2:09 p.m. on the 1400-block of Beaver Valley Road in Reade Township, PSP fielded a complaint from Glendale School District relating a student was filing several false “Safe2Says” against another student.
———
On Jan. 26 at 12 midnight, a 14-year-old Coalport male juvenile and a 15-year-old male Flinton juvenile were involved in sending harassing Snapchat photos to fellow students about a 15-year-old female juvenile of Fallentimber. Both males were charged with harassment through District Court 47-3-05.
———
On Jan. 29 PSP were dispatched to the 1000 block on Executive Drive in Reade Township for a burglary. Suspect(s) broke into the residence through several doors stealing lamps, jewelry and tools. The burglary occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 29. Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact PSP at 814-471-6500.