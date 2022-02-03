Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a minor vehicle crash near the intersection of W Market Street and NW 3rd Avenue. It was reported that a school bus had accidentally side swiped a parked car. No injuries were reported and no students were on the bus at the time of this incident.
———
Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Turnpike Avenue and Nichols Street. The driver fled from police and officers pursued. Police eventually terminated the pursuit. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to a report of a 302 patient illegally leaving the hospital. The male was later located at a local establishment and brought back to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of an opened door at a known vacant residence. Police arrived and did not locate anyone inside. Police secured the residence.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 27 at 8:43 p.m. PSP investigated a disorderly conduct incident on Whitman Street in Morris Township. A 29-year-old Tyrone man left the scene of a prior incident and then returned, causing a disturbance. He was found to be standing in the street yelling and screaming obscenities, causing public alarm and annoyance. The victim was a 49-year-old Hawk Run female. The arrestee was charged through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 30 at 9:30 p.m. on Lingle Street at the intersection of Trcziyulny Street in Osceola Mills Borough, an unknown vehicle was traveling west and struck a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander that was legally parked on the side of the roadway. The vehicle left the scene and should have damage to the right side of the vehicle. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Jan. 24 at 8:52 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 117.7 in Lawrence Township, a 2017 Freightliner driven by Khader Jadea Mohamed, 34, of Richfield, Minn., came upon traffic that had stopped due to a crash further east. Mohamed was unable to bring the truck to a stop on the snow-covered highway, jack knifed and impacted a guide rail on the north side of the highway. The truck continued to travel north before the rear trailer duals become lodged on top of the guide rail, rendering the truck disabled.
———
On Jan. 23 at 2:17 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway west of Tipple Lane in Bradford Township, a 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Thomas M. Phillips, 58, of Coalport was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 322 when he lost control on the snow covered roadway and impacted an embankment. The vehicle then impacted the guard rail. Phillips and his passenger, Joshua A. Magnetti, 25, of Smoke Run, were not injured.
———
On Jan. 23 at 12:30 p.m. on the 3500-block of Trout Run Road in Goshen Township, a 49-year-old Frenchville male reported he was the victim of an online fraud. He reported that he attempted to purchase reloading supplies but never received the items. Investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 1 at 7:24 p.m. on Ross Road in Ferguson Township, a 42-yar-old Curwensville male reported a theft of a Crafts pressure washer, Stihl weed whacker and Summit Viper aluminum tree stand from his property. Investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 31 at 2:47 a.m. on Ridge Road north of Sawmill Run Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, a 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by Noah J. Coble, 18, of Mahaffey was traveling north when he lost control and crossed the center double yellow line before traveling off of the west side of the road. The vehicle struck two mail boxes before coming to a final rest. Coble and his pasenger, a 17-year-old female of Mahaffey, were wearing seat belts and were not injured.