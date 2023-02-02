Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 31 on the 1800-block of Daisy Street Extension, Anytime Fitness, police responded to the report of a of a vehicle that had been broken into. Upon arrival it was found that an unknown person smashed a window out of a parked car in a parking lot, taking a backpack containing a cell phone, credit cards, an ID and other items. The vehicle the offender drove was described as a white Nissan Rogue SUV with tinted windows. After the theft, the offender attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards at the DuBois Walmart. Anyone with information should contact Lawrence Township Police.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 31 at 3:50 p.m. on Valley Road at the intersection of Cycle Club Lane in Boggs Township, a crash occurred as result of a Verizon utility pole wire being broken off the utility pole. The wire was hanging over the center of the road and was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado who was traveling southbound. The truck received minimal front end damage. No injuries.
On Jan. 29 at 12:18 a.m. on N. 6th Street in Grampian, PSP responded to an active domestic situation. PSP arrested a 24-year-old male of Clearfield for simple assault who was lodged in Clearfield County Jail pending court proceedings. The victim was a 48-year-old female of Grampian.
On Jan. 27 at 1:25 a.m. on state Route 53/Main Street north of McCartney Road, Bigler Township, a 2022 Honda Civic driven by Angela D. Smay, 42, of Westover, was traveling southbound on a snow covered road, lost control and traveled across the northbound lane, striking a guide rail. There were no injuries. Westover was charged with drivers required to be licensed.
On Jan. 22 at 12:07 a.m. on Curwensville/Tyrone Highway and Carbide Road in Pike Township, a 60-year-old Curwensville man was arrested for DUI.
On Dec. 11 at 6:09 p.m. on the 2700 block of Main Street in Bigler Township,, PSP investigated a retail theft at Dollar General. The suspect stole a pack of DG latex gloves. The suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 24 at 2:57 a.m. on the 1000 block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP arrested Harley Harpster, 26, of Julian for a PFA violation. The victim was a 24-year-old Philipsburg female.
On Jan. 24 at 3:36 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hill street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP arrested Harley Harpster, 26, of Julian for drug possession.
On Jan. 30 at 4:32 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 116.2 in Lawrence Township, a 2010 Dodge 2500 and a 2020 Freightliner Sprinter were traveling eastbound when a wheel from the trailing unit came free and stuck the other. The operator of the first vehicle continued traveling eastbound, unaware of what happened and was eventually stopped by troopers. The second vehicle sustained minor damage. The first unit sustained no damage, and the trailing unit was parked for safety reasons until the operator could return with another wheel. No injuries.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 31 at 6:58 p.m. on Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a 2004 GMC Envoy was stopped for summary vehicle code violations. It was found that the operator, a 49-year-old DuBois male was under the influence of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 27 at 8:33 p.m. on state Route 153/State Park Road in Huston Township, a 2022 Nissan Frontier driven by Thomas R. Yeager, 61, of Penfield was traveling south approaching Mud Run Road, failed to negotiate a left curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and then struck a tree. Yeager was transported by Bennetts Valley Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries, and was also arrested for DUI. Charges pending.