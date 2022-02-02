State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 31 at 2:06 p.m. on Fourth Avenue in Curwensville Borough, Kelly E. Gregory, 26, of Curwensville was charged with harassment after sending a threatening text message to a 23-year-old Clearfield woman.
———
On Jan. 30 at 8:49 p.m. on Saint Lawrence Road north of Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township, a 2000 Toyota Rav4 driven by Alden J. Pry, 44, of Cherry Tree, was traveling north when the vehicle slid off the right side on the ice covered road and struck a tree. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 1 at 6:06 p.m. on Paradise Alley/Fourth Street in Bigler Township, PSP responded for the report of a disturbance. After speaking with Joni Shawley, 40, of Madera and Christopher Kougher, 29, of Madera, it was determined that charges of harassment would be filed against both persons through District Court 46-3-04.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 21 at 9:04 a.m. on SR 153/Hoovertown Road in Huston Township at the intersection with Mount Pleasant Road, a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 16-year-old DuBois female was traveling west when she failed to come to a safe stop at the intersection. James L. Hoyt, the driver of a 2002 Peterbilt 357 attempted to avoid collision with the pickup truck. There were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 31 at 6:12 p.m. on Oklahoma Salem Road in Brady Township, a 2005 Mazda 6 driven by a 17-year-old Luthersburg male was negotiating a left curve in the roadway and for unknown reasons traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking small trees and shrubs. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance for suspected minor injury.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 27 at 1:06 p.m. on Church Street in Westover Borough, Clearfield County, a 2018 Mack Truck MRU613 driven by Mathew A. Hugill, 37, of Westover was traveling north when he struck a power line, causing damage to a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Westover VFC and Penelec assisted PSP on scene.
Lawrence Township Police
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Daisy Street and state Route 879. Leslie B. Steiner, 43, of Morrisdale, failed to yield his vehicle to a car driven by Kellie A. Jackson, 34, of Mineral Springs as Jackson’s vehicle turned east and into Steiner’s vehicle’s path. Steiner was charged in the incident.
———
Officers responded Saturday to a report of suspicious woman who appeared to be under the influence at a business on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Police determined Edna J. Spicer, 51, was under the influence of controlled substances and had been operating a vehicle. Spicer was placed under arrest and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
———
A Louisville, Ky. man was charged with several violations of the state Vehicle Code following an accident Thursday in Lawrence Township. Officers reported Eugene Bizimane, 36, was operated a tractor trailer on Leonard Street when he attempted to turn right from a left-hand turning lane. Bizimane’s vehicle striking a car driven by Terry L. Rauch, 66, of Clearfield. R. Neither driver was injured in the incident.
———
On Jan. 31 at 1:13 p.m., police received information that a lost iPad had been recovered at Cricket Wireless located at Clearfield Square (mall). Upon retrieving the iPad from an employee, the employee stated that a male had found it outside in the shopping cart in the parking lot and brought it back inside. The iPad was then taken back to the police department where it will be held in evidence until the owner retrieves the property. Anyone who had recently lost an iPad is advised to come to the Lawrence Township Police Department and meet with an officer to retrieve it.
———
On Jan. 31 at 12:17 p.m. at UniMart in Hyde, officers were dispatched to the location for a report of a female passed out in a vehicle. Contact was made with Sandra Wilson, 58, of Morrisdale, who was confirmed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges to be filed pending lab results.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 10 at 2:34 a.m. on Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 30-year-old female of Ashville and Ryan McClellan, 32, of Fallentimber, had been drinking and entered into a verbal dispute. The dispute progressed to a physical fight when McClellan pushed the female down and smacked her head off of a bathtub several times, causing injury to the victim’s head.
———
On Jan. 28 at 10:40 p.m. on SR 253/Executive Drive at the intersection with SR 53/Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Allan D. Gregory, 26, of Ramey was making a right turn from SR 53 onto Executive Drive and lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered road and slid into the oncoming lane of travel. Gregory then struck a 2007 Subaru Outback driven by Nicholas J. Anderjack, 24, of Alfred, N.Y. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 30 at 3:54 a.m. on N. 10th Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP were dispatched for a domestic dispute. Troopers arrived on scene and upon completion of the investigation, a 34-year-old male of Bellefonte was arrested for harassment of a 30-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On Jan. 31 at 1:22 p.m. on S. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township, Centre County, PSP was dispatched to investigate a report of harassment of a 15-year-old Fleming female by a 16-year-old Karthaus male.
———
PSP is investigating a possible theft from an E. Presqueisle Street organization. Reported thefts include credit card purchases totaling $4,260 and $1,875 that occurred between Oct. 15, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2022.
———
On Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. PSP received a call about a theft that occurred between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 on I80 westbound at the Snow Shoe rest area in Snow Shoe Township. Reported stolen was a 20-foot West flat bed trailer valued at $15,000; a Kubota excavator, a hydraulic thumb, a 24-inch bucket and a Quick attachment.