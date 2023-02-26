Clearfield Borough Police
Clearfield Police executed a search warrant along the 1100 block of Daisy Street after an investigation involving a firearm. Police report that a known male was observed outside in that area firing rounds across Bigler Avenue. The male fired approximately 12 rounds. As a result of the search warrant, police located the firearm and ammunition from the incident. Charges have been filed against the male.
———
Police responded to a single vehicle accident along the 700 block of S. 2nd Street. Police report that a driver suffered mechanical issues while rounding the curve, causing her vehicle to continue straight. The vehicle continued over the curb and struck a light pole. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
Officers responded to a possible gas leak at a construction site along Martin Street.
———
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a business along N. 2nd Street in Clearfield Borough. It was reported that people that had entered the store after hours through the basement and made their way to the store removing items. Police are still investigating the incident.
———
Police arrested a male after he had fled from police on foot after being stopped for a traffic violation. The truck the male was operating was impounded and a search warrant was obtained and executed. The search warrant resulted in the finding of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The male was located and arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver and other related crimes.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 19 at 8:03 p.m. on the 1000 block of N. Front Street in Decatur Township in Clearfield County, Jake Schneider, 28, of Munson engaged in a course of conduct repeatedly sending harassing/threatening messages to a 19-year-old Philipsburg male. Schneider ultimately showed up to the victim’s place of employment. NTC was filed through District Court.
———
On Feb. 20 at 10:21 a.m. on the 200 block of Bald Hill Road in Girard Township, a 64-year-old Morrisdale man reported that his neighbor, James David Rees, 61, of Frenchville had repeatedly engaged in a course of conduct by walking his dog on the victim’s property to defecate in order to annoy the victim. NTC was filed through District Court.
———
On Feb. 20 at 12:45 a.m. on Walnut Street in Decatur Township, PSP served an arrest warrant for Austin Lee Swortwood of Osceola Mills. Swortwood was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges filed through District Court on previous warrants.
———
On Feb. 21 at 8:05 a.m. on the 900 block of Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded for a report of an inactive domestic. Troopers met with Mary Scierka, 40, of Philipsburg who said she engaged in a verbal and physical argument with her son, Mark Carr, 19, of Philipsburg in the area of Laurel Street in Chester Hill Borough. Sierra said her son walked over to her vehicle as she was stopped at a stop sign and hit her in her face, then they separated and she returned home. PSP met with Carr in the area of the 200 block of Railroad Street in Rush Township and Carr said he was walking along Laura Street in Chester Hill when Sierra pulled up next to him, exited her vehicle and started to hit him. Carr said he did hit her back also. Both were cited with harassment at District Court 46-3-03 and both were advised to not have any further contact.
———
PSP investigated a PFA violation on Beech Street in Curwensville Borough on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. The arrestee was a 56-year-old Wallaceton man and the victim was a 36-year-old Curwensville woman.
———
On Feb. 8 a theft occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Morrisdale/Allport Highway in Morris Township. PSP on Feb. 22 received the report of a stolen 2009 Load Max Tilt bed trailer. The victim reported on Feb. 8 unknown persons entered the property in a 2006-2012 maroon Dodge Ram, stole the above trailer than is described a black, 26-feet long, with one gray and one white rim on the drivers side and two white rims on the passenger side with a wooden bed. There was also a 17,500 brute force winch on the front. The actors then fled north of state Route 53. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Gertrude Street in Chester Hill, a theft from a motor vehicle occurred when Braedyn McCahan, 19, of Mineral Springs, allegedly stole a purse and identification from a 21-year-old Philipsburg female. McCahan was transported to CCJ due to active warrants. Charges filed at District Court 46-3-03.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 23 at 12:59 a.m. on I80 eastbound a traffic stop was conducted in Sandy Township. Shannon Evans, 52, of Brockway was driving a 2006 Nissan X-Terra and displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On Feb. 14 at 10:02 p.m. on the 1800 block of Rich Highway in Sandy Township, Evona Barna, 35 of Johnsonburg was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle and showed signed of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.