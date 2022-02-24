...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected from freezing rain. Total ice
accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Total sleet
accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset, Bedford and Blair
Counties. Maximum ice accumulation on the ridgetops and summits.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Significant travel disruptions are expected tonight through
the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix onset this evening will quickly
transition to freezing rain overnight. Temperatures may briefly
rise above freezing Friday morning before trending colder
through Friday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph will
develop Friday morning into the afternoon and could add stress
to ice-laden trees and power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter
weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must
travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle
in case of an emergency.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&