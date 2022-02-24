State Police at DuBois

On Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. on the 400-block of Parrish Road in Huston Township, troopers received a call regarding a separate incident involving criminal mischief. During the interview with Melanie Dull, 26, of DuBois, it was revealed that a domestic altercation occurred where both Dull and Austin Duttry, 26, of DuBois became involved in a domestic verbal altercation that turned physical. Summary citations for harassment for both parties are pending through District COurt 46-3-01.

———

On Jan. 24 at noon on Bloom Lane in Union Township, a suspect used a company credit card to make personal purchases.

Tags

Trending Food Videos