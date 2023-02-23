Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 22 at 12:01 p.m. on state Route 879/Clearfield Curwensville Highway west of Washington Avenue, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Stephen P. McBride II, 20, of Grampian stopped within the lane due to vehicles stopping ahead from a closed roadway. A 2015 garbage truck driven by Joseph R. Graham, 55, of Woodland attempted to stop but was traveling too fast for road conditions, ultimately sliding into the rear of the Jeep. There were no injuries to the operators or their passengers.
———
On Feb. 22 at 11:31 a.m. on Washington Avenue west of Bailey Settlement Road, a 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Cierra L. Hutchins, 22, of Falls Creek was traveling toward state Route 879 when she lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle traveled across the opposing lane of travel where it came to rest after striking the guide wire on a utility pole. Hutchins had to be extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means. Hutchins was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of injuries.
———
On Feb. 13, police received a report of a PICS violation which occurred at Rural King on Aug. 21, 2021. It was found that Jeffrey Sipple attempted to purchase a firearm was ultimately denied. It was confirmed that he was deceptive on his ATF form during the purchase. Charges filed.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 22 at 3:22 p.m. on Beaver Valley Road at the intersection with Glendale Lake Road in Clearfield Township, a 2010 GMC Sierra driven by Robert D. Jarbeck, 68, of Anita accelerated when Jarbeck’s foot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals. The GMC went around a vehicle stopped at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Mazda 323 driven by Gordon L. Better Jr., 36, of Coalport.
———
On Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:36 a.m. on state Route 53/Glendale Valley Boulevard south of Shomo Road in Reade Township, a 2007 Dodge Durango driven by Dawn M. Richards, 37, of Dysart lost control of the vehicle while attempting to stop at a friend’s residence. Richard and her passenger, David S. Nailon, 38, of Dysart were not injured.