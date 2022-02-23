Bigler Township Regional Police
On Feb. 21 police initiated a traffic stop on Arch Street in Madera on a 2013 Chevrolet sedan for a brake light that was out. It was found that the vehicle’s registration was expired and the operator was driving under suspension from North Carolina. The 21-year-old male was cited for driving under suspension and driving an unregistered vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was a Wallaceton male who was charged with permitting a vehicle to be operated with expired registration and permitting someone to operate his vehicle while under suspension. Charges filed through District Judge James Glass’ office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of traffic hazard in which three individuals were walking on the roadway of South Second Street during night time hours. Police arrived and were unable to locate the individuals. Pedestrians are reminded to use sidewalks and crosswalks especially during night time hours.
Police received a report of a package being stolen from a South Second Street residence. Police are investigating.
Police received a report of a “hit and run” involving a motorist backing into a pole on Turnpike Avenue. Police observed the pole to be completely knocked over. Police are investigating.
Police were dispatched to an East Market Street establishment for a disorderly male. Police arrived and the male agreed to leave the establishment.
Police responded to the hospital for a disorderly patient. Police arrived and calmed the patient who agreed to be cooperative with staff.
Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 23 at 8:45 a.m. in Walmart parking lot, officers were dispatched for the report of an intoxicated male attempting to break into a burgundy vehicle. The suspect provided officers with a fake name and after a brief investigation, officers were able to identify the him as Denny Daub, 34, of Clearfield. Daub had warrants through Clearfield Borough Police Dept. and through the state Department of Corrections. Daub was found to be in possession of approximately 13.65 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 3.32 grams of cocaine. Charges were filed against Daub for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to police officers.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 4 on the 300-block of Musselman Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, police responded to the report of a burglary/stolen vehicles. A 70-year-old Bloomsburg male currently in Florida was informed by a caretaker that suspects entered the camp through unknown means and removed a side-by-side and a four-wheeler. Police are investigating.