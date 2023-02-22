Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 14 at 5:26 p.m. on the 1100 block of S. Second Street in Clearfield, police were dispatched to Family Dollar parking lot for a report of a male passed out in the drivers seat of his vehicle. Police found Richard G. Steis, 57, conscious when they arrived on scene and suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. During a search, .63 grams of methamphetamine and multiple oxycodone hydrochloride pills were found on his person. Steis was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and then transported to Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer for the aforementioned DUI/drug offenses.
———
On Feb. 18 at 11:16 a.m. at Tractor Supply on Plaza Drive, police were dispatched to a report of a male who was unresponsive in a parked vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, Frederick Kenjora, 42, of Philipsburg was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was unresponsive. Police observed the vehicle was still in “drive” and the male’s foot on the brake. Police attempted to wake Kenjora for an extended period of time until he finally woke up. Kenjora was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Through investigation, Kenjora was determined to be under the influence and found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine and clonazepam, as well as several glass pipes. Kenjora was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. He was released to a sober person and charges of DUI and drug violations are to be filed upon receiving lab results.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 19 at 2:15 a.m. on Glen Hope Boulevard/Tyrone Pike in Glen Hope Borough, Alicia Forcey, 46, of Clearfield was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and was stopped for a summary traffic violation. Forcey was found to be DUI of alcohol.
———
On Feb. 18 at 7:48 p.m. on Clearfield Woodland Highway/Post Office Road in Bradford Township, Donald Lumadue, 44, of Bigler was driving a 2015 Buick and was stopped for a summary traffic violation and subsequently found to be DUI of alcohol.
———
PSP investigated a retail theft that occurred at Dollar General, 2727 Main St. in Bigler Townhsip on Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:09 p.m. The suspect stole a pack of DG latex gloves. The suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 20 at 8:40 p.m. on Sarah Street/Violet Lane in Decatur Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop. Richard Walker, 39, of Clearfield was driving a 2008 Pontiac and found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
———
On Jan. 30 at 2:50 on Institution Drive in Woodward Township, PSP investigated two incidents of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale.
———
On Jan. 25 at 2:50 on Institution Drive in Woodward Township, PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale.
———
On Feb. 19 at 5:10 p.m. on the 2500 block of Main Street in Bigler Township, PSP took Timothy William Grimes, 25, of Coalport into custody on a warrant service. Further investigation revealed that Grimes was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed and pending through District Court.
———
On Feb. 19 at 10:35 p.m. on N. Hill Street in Beccaria Township, PSP was called for a harassment incident. Upon PSP arrival, a 30-year-old Madera male and a 31-year-old Coalport male were separated. Charges are being filed.
———
On Feb. 18 at 1:16 a.m. on Mays Street/Lingle Street in Osceola Mills Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was later determined to be under the influence of alcohol and taken to PSP Clearfield for processing. Charges pending.
———
On Feb. 17 at 12:01 a.m. on the 1500 block of Hardscrabble Road in Morris Township PSP conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. Francis Condon, 42, of Munson was later determined to be under the influence of alcohol and taken to PSP Clerarfield for processing. Charges pending.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 18 at 7:16 p.m. on S. Main Street in Cherry Tree Borough, PSP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2023 Polaris Ranger. The driver of the UTV failed to stop which troopers obtained identifying information about the UTV. Through the course of investigation the driver was able to be identified. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 16 at 6:51 p.m. on E. Locust Street/N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a Kia driven by a 22-year-old Philipsburg female. The operator was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 2 at 12:41 a.m. on I80 eastbound at the rest stop at mile marker 145 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP responded to investigate a crash. Keith Cline, 56, of Goshen, Ind. displayed indicators of impairment and was arrested for DUI of alcohol.