Clearfield Borough Police
Police received a report of vandalism to a South Second Street building. Pieces of stone steps to the entryway to the building were found to be destroyed. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint at a Finch Street residence. Police located a male who was using power tools during early morning hours. The male agreed to continue working later in the morning.
———
Police responded to a report of a potentially suicidal female at a North Second Street residence. Police made contact with the female who agreed to go to the hospital.
———
Police responded to an altercation at a South Third Street residence. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature and the parties involved agreed to separate for the evening.
———
Police responded to a Daisy Street residence for a third party call related to an assault. Police made contact with the parties involved and found them to be okay.
———
Police filed traffic citations on a male who was observed in a security camera to be operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
———
Police responded to a West Locust Street residence for multiple “911 hang up calls.” Police located the source of the calls and discovered that a young child had accidentally called 911.
———
Police were dispatched to a South Second Street business for an unresponsive male laying in a parking lot. Police arrived and located the male who was appeared to be covered in frost. The male appeared to contain potential frost bite and a head laceration. The male appeared intoxicated and is believed to have fallen in the parking lot. The male was transported by EMS and then later by flown by helicopter to another medical facility.
———
Police responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fulton Street and U.S. Route 322. No injuries were reported and the vehicles were towed from the scene.
Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. on Washington Avenue in Hyde, Micahel F. Dixon, 68, of Hyde was observed walking completely nude on Washington Avenue. Dixon was observed to be highly intoxicated and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a medical evaluation. Charges of open lewdness, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct were filed at District Court 46-3-02.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 14 at noon on the 200-block of North Second Street in Philipsburg Borough, Jessie Himes, 38, of Hollidaysburg created a fraudulent Facebook account in a 41-year-old Philipsburg male’s name and harassed the victim. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.
———
On Feb. 21 at 7:59 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2018 Nissan Sentra and the operator was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.