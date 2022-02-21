Bigler Township Regional Police
On Feb. 14, police were called to assist fire and EMS in Houtzdale Borough with an 89-year-old mal who was reportedly unresponsive at a residence at the 100-block of Spring Street. Assistance was needed with a possibly forcible entry. Family members had broken a window and gained entry prior to police arrival and found that the man had been sleeping. He did refuse transport to the hospital and was not very happy about the window.
———
On Feb. 21 police received a complaint of bad checks that were written to the Madera Vol. Fire Co. by a known 33-year-old female totaling $738 including bank fees. The woman was properly notified by the fire company but had not responded. The female may already be incarcerated at this time but the investigation is continuing
Curwensville Borough Police
Police were called to a George Street residence for an incident involving trespassing. Upon arrival there were no individuals located.
———
Police handled an incident regarding trespassing at Irvin Park.
———
Police were dispatched to a School Street residence for a physical domestic. Charges are pending.
———
Police were dispatched to Curwensville Commons for the report of a juvenile armed with a knife making threats toward himself and others. Upon arrival the individual was located and the situation de-escalated by police. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police were dispatched to a Walnut Street residence for the report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival it was found that two fo the individuals had warrants, both were taken into custody, one was transported to Clearfield County Jail after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on his person, charges are pending.
———
Police handled a call regarding a mental health crisis at Curwensville High School.
———
Police assisted fire and EMS at the Curwensville Dam with a water rescue.
———
Police assisted Bigler Regional Police with an incident regarding harassment.
Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 19 on Coal Hill Road at Riverview Road, police were dispatched for a report of a vehicle sitting in the middle of the roadway. On scene, Ray Ross was found passed out, using the steering wheel for a pillow. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined the male was DUI and was later released to a sober adult. Charges filed.
———
On Feb. 20 at 4:51 p.m. on Supercenter Drive a vehicle pulled into a parking stall at the Walmat parking lot and struck another vehicle, causing minimal damage to both vehicles.
———
Officers received a PICS violation through state police which had occurred at Walmart Supercenter on Nov. 13, 2020. Through the course of investigation, it was discovered that Cassandra Witherite, 30, of Hawk Run was not eligible to purchase a firearm, ultimately lying on the application and being denied. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing is to be scheduled in the near future.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 16 at 10:50 p.m. on the 200-block of Blue Ball Road in Boggs Township, Mark Steven Bumbarger, 45, of West Decatur was charged with harassment/physical contact when he allegedly pushed and shoved a 44-year-old female during a physical altercation.
———
On Feb. 20 at 4:01 p.m.a ring was found on Woodland Bigler Highway and brought to PSP Clearfield. Anyone with information should call police at 814-857-3800.
———
On Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. on the 1000-block of Maple Street in Cooper Township, an act of access device fraud occurred when a 28-year-old Lanse female had $2,313 removed from her bank account. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 18 at 12:30 a.m. at Snappy’s, 331 State St. in Curwensville, PSP investigated the crime of retail theft. Michael Burkland, 42, of Curwensville entered the store utilizing the rear entrance and allegedly stole a case of Twisted Tea and fled the scene. Charges have been filed at District Court 46-3-02.
———
On Feb. 19 at 1:54 p.m. on SR 153 State Park Road at the intersection with the eastbound off-ramp of I80 Exit 111 in Pine Township, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jennifer L. Graber, 35, of Shohola was utilizing the ramp when she failed to stop at a posted stop sight and entered onto SR 153. A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by Beverly M. Ungerer, 65, of Lakewood, N.Y. was traveling north on SR 153 when the Chevrolet collided into the drivers side of the Toyota. All occupants were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
———
On Feb. 19 at 7:25 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 112 in Pine Township, a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Justin I. Montgomery, 44, of Ledyard, Conn. was traveling west when he lost control of the vehicle causing him to strike a guide rail on the southern side of the roadway. Montgomery and his passengers, Andrea M. Montgomery, 43, and a 16-year-old female and 15-year-old male, all of Ledyard, Conn. were not injured.
———
On Feb. 17 on the 1700-block of Ginter Morann Highway in Gulich Township at noon, a 43-year-old Houtzdale man’s identity was compromised regarding a false claim for unemployment benefits.
———
On Feb. 17 at 7:28 a.m. on Edwards Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 58-year-old Philipsburg female’s identity was used as part of an investment company to open an account.
———
On Feb. 15 at 11:58 a.m. on the 10400-block of Rockton Mountain Highway in Pine Township during a regulatory checkpoint, PSP arrested a vehicle operator for drug possession.
———
On Feb. 15 at 1:29 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 131 in Graham Township, a vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle. Both operators were transferred via ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of minor injuries.