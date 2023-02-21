State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 2 at 12:41 a.m. in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Keith P. Cline, 56, of Goshen was traveling eastbound on I80 between mile marker 138 and 145 when Cline said he fell asleep while driving, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail, causing significant damage. Cline then drove at a slow rate of speed to the parking lot of the mile marker 145 rest area. There were no injuries to Cline. His passenger, Linda L. Cline, 86, of Goshen was evaluated on scene by Snow Shoe EMS for suspected injury and declined transportation to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
———
On Feb. 17 at 11:42 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 139.4 in Rush Township, a 2022 Kia Forte driven by Caleb N. Aaimiuwu, 21, of Canal Winchester, when a tractor trailer beside him in the right lane began to change lanes with the Kia in its path. The driver of the Kia swerved to avoid being struck by the truck, left the left side of the roadway, and hit an embankment of the left side of the road. There were no injuries reported.
———
On Feb. 17 at 5:32 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 145.4 in Snow Shoe Township, three tractor trailers were traveling east in the right lane. The truck in front was traveling slow due to the roadway incline. The second truck was behind the first with its hazard lights activated due to the slow speed. The third truck, for unknown reasons, failed to observe the second truck traveling slowly and rear-ended the second truck. The operator of the first truck was ejected onto the roadway as the third truck continued to rear end the first truck. Galdino Negreros-Lazaro, 46, of Wethersfield, Conn. was pronounced dead at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The other two drivers were wearing seat belts.