State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 14 at 8:33 p.m. on the 1000 block of Banion Road in Bigler Township, James Selvage of Beccaria fled from police on foot and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Selvage was housed in Clearfield County Jail on previous warrants.
———
On Feb. 16 at 8:02 a.m. on Scotch Hollow Road in Decatur Township, a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by Bryan J. Gearhart, 39, of Osceola Mills was traveling westbound when Gearhart fell asleep at the wheel, traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Gearhart was transported bo Penn Highlands Clearfield by Mountaint Top Vol. Fire Co. for treatment of injuries. Assisting PSP on scene was Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills.
———
On Jan. 1 at 12 a.m. on the 100 block of Alexander Road in Bigler Township, PSP investigated a theft of gabapentin pills belonging to a 43-year-old Madera female. Charges have been filed against Nicole Powell, 36, of Clearfield.
———
On Feb. 17 at 12:27 a.m. on Horseshoe Curve Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a domestic incident. A 27-year-old Brisbin female and 27-year-old Osceola Mills male will be charged with harassment at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Feb. 17 at 5:12 p.m. on Lash Trailer Court Road in Pike Township, PSP received a report of a disturbance at the location. Zachary David Pry, 27, of Curwensville was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 at Peebles Plaza, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was parked at the location when it was struck by an unknown vehicle on the rear driver side door while the Chevrolet was attempting to park next to the vehicle in the parking lot. The other vehicle left the scene without giving notice to the driver of the Chevrolet. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 18 at 1:48 a.m. on Rich Highway/U.S. Route 219 in Sandy Township, a GMC Acadia driven by a 29-year-old Penfield male was stopped for summary vehicle code violations. The male was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 16 at 9:18 a.m. on the 100 block of Market Street in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 53-year-old Fallentimber man reported a Umarex Octane pellet gun and a gas powered generator were taken from his residence. Investigation continues.