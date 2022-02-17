Clearfield Borough Police
On Feb. 15 at approximately 8:50 a.m. police responded to a vehicle crash that occurred on N 2nd Street near the YMCA. A silver Dodge Ram truck was reported to have backed into an unoccupied vehicle, parked on N. 2nd Street causing minor damage. It is believed that the Dodge Ram may have had a tow hitch on the vehicle and may have struck the vehicle with the hitch. After striking the vehicle the Dodge Ram, it traveled north on N 2nd Street towards Bridge Street. Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call Police at 814-765-7819 or 814-765-1533.
Police received a report of footprints being observed on the front porches of multiple W 2nd Avenue residences. The prints appeared in the snow and would have occurred during early morning hours. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a report of an altercation at a Spruce Street residence. Police arrived and found the incident to be a verbal altercation. The parties involved separated for the time.
Police responded to an activated security alarm on Duke Street. Police arrived and determined it to be a false alarm.
Police responded to a Nichols Street residence for a noise complaint. Police arrived and located a male doing construction work during early morning hours. Police advised the male of the complaint and he agreed to stop until later in the morning.
Police responded to a Daisy Street residence for a male reported to be hallucinating and threatening. Police arrived and located the male who requested to be taken to the hospital.
Police received a report of possible identity theft in which an unemployment claim was created in the victim’s name.