Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 15 at 4:04 p.m. on SR 879 Clearfield Shawville Highway, police were dispatched to the intersection of SR 879 and Industrial Park Road for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries. A 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east and failed to notice the traffic light had turned red. A 2013 Ford Fiesta was already in the process of crossing SR 879 on a green light from Snappy’s convenience store to Industrial Park Road. The truck struck the front of the Fiesta with drivers side. A citation was filed against the driver of the truck at District Court 46-3-02. Police were assisted by Lawrence Township VFC.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 14 at 7:38 a.m. in on I80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet was stopped for a traffic violation and found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 15 at 4:34 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2018 Ram 3500 driven by Michael B. Yusupov, 20, of Rego Park, N.Y., failed to clear the left lane before changing lanes and hitting a 2020 Kenworth T880 tractor trailer driven by John J. Carulli, 25, of Fryburg. Both vehicles came to a rest on the right shoulder of the roadway and both operators were uninjured.
Sandy Township Police
Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the afternoon of Feb. 15 on Caine Road. A resident received a phone call from a male claiming to be an attorney, telling the her that her grandson had been in an accident, and the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured. They proceeded to tell her that her grandson, who they identified by name, had been arrested and she needed to provide $8,500 for bail. Moments later another male claiming to be her grandson, called her back stating he was injured and in a lot of trouble, and asked her to not tell anyone what was going on, and please pay the money.
At approximately 2 p.m. an Hispanic male, approximately 5’11” tall, 170 pounds and approximately 30 to 40 years of age, came to the house with an envelope and collected the money and walked up the driveway to a vehicle parked along Caine Road. The original caller contacted the resident a short time later claiming that the other driver had died and her grandson needed an additional $50,000 for bail. If anyone has any information that may help in identifying the vehicle or the man who went to the residence or sees any suspicious activity in the area, contact Sandy Township Police at 814-765-1533 or call 911.