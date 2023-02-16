Lawrence Township Police
Charges were filed against Justin Martin, 30, of Woodland following an incident at Lawrence Park Village. Officers were dispatched Monday, Feb. 13, at 4:57 p.m. for a report of an disorderly man. Upon arrival contact was made with Martin who was found to have numerous warrants and be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and ultimately found to be in the possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants and a probation detainer. Charges were filed.
———
Police responded for a welfare check on Bowman’s Hill Road, Feb. 13 at 11:55 p.m. after a passer-by observed a woman passed out in her vehicle. Upon investigation officers suspected Brealee J. Kephart, 27, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Various drugs and items of drug paraphernalia were located in her vehicle.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 7 at 9:32 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 103.8 in Union Township, a 16-year-old Woodland female was driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz GLC300 in the right travel lane. A 2017 Peterbilt 389 driven by Levin Alelishvili, 35, of Philadelphia was also traveling eastbound in the right travel lane. The Mercedes impacted the rear of the Freightliner and traveled into the left lane. The truck traveled about a mile east of the crash scene before finding a safe location to pull off of the roadway. The driver of the Mercedes was not wearing her seat belt and sustained suspected serious injuries from this crash. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield via STAT MedEvac and then transported to UPMC Altoona for additional treatment of injuries. Assisting PSP on scene were members of Sandy Township Vol. Fire Co. and DuBois EMS.
———
On Feb. 7 at 9;32 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 103.8 in Union Township, a 2010 Merceds Benz GLC300 driven by a 16-year-old Woodland female was disabled from a previous crash. A 2000 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Ariel Nunez, 40, of Shenandoah was traveling in the right lane when a slow moving tractor trailer moved from the left lane to the right lane in front of the Freightliner. The Freightliner legally attempted to overtake the slow moving tractor trailer by maneuvering from the right lane to the left lane. After moving to the left lane, it came upon the crashed Mercedes suddenly, was unable to evasively maneuver the vehicle to prevent impacting the Mercedes with its front end. After impact, the Mercedes traveled into the median where it came to a final rest. The Freightliner then traveled across the right lane and came to a final rest along the right shoulder of the 103.8 mile marker. The driver of the Mercedes sustained serious injuries as noted in the above report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 13 at 8:43 p.m. at Haida Village in Hastings, Kevin Ethan Glass, 33, of Coalport entered the housing complex after he was notified by a property manager that he was not allowed to be on the premises. He was charged with defiant trespass.
———
On Feb. 13 at 12:43 p.m. on state Route 253/Skyline Drive south of Meadow Lane in Reade Township, James C. Grimes, 85, of Irvona was operating a 2008 Toyota Camry and attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway. At that point, a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Earnest D. Walters, 64, of Fallentimber struck the Toyota. There were no injuries reported.