State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 9 at 9:24 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of North Front Street and Maple Street, Philipsburg Borough. A 2014 Dodge Avenger, driven by Lyn P. Aschan, 61, of Ginter, was turning right onto Maple Street from Front Street as a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kathleen A. Smeal, 66, of Hawk Run, was turning left onto Front Street from Maple Street. Both vehicles struck one another, causing disabling damage to the Dodge. Aschan sustained minor injuries but was cleared by EMS on scene. All parties were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.